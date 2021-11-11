Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan has always supported the Afghans; urge the world to do the same





Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP / File

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to shoulder its collective responsibility and support Afghanistan in the same way Pakistan has always supported the Afghan people in their struggles.

The Prime Minister’s comment came during the visit of Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Islamabad to attend the Troika Plus meeting, at the invitation of FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“We have ensured [Muttaqi] and his delegation, we will provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies and winter shelters to provide immediate assistance to the Afghan people, “Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister added that Pakistan would administer free COVID-19 vaccines to all Afghans crossing the Pakistani border.

“Once again, I urge the international community to shoulder its collective responsibility to avert a serious humanitarian crisis facing the Afghan people,” he wrote.

Muttaqi attends Troika Plus meeting

Muttaqi’s visit follows on from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshis’s visit to Kabul last month.

The visit will focus on bilateral relations between the two countries, with a focus on improving inter-alliance trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movements, land and air links, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement further stated that Pakistan, in view of the current situation, had urged the international community to provide urgent humanitarian aid and economic support on an immediate basis in order to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.

For its part, Pakistan is extending its humanitarian and economic assistance to the brotherly people of Afghanistan and remains committed to supporting a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan, he read.

Pakistan extended a special invitation to the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to attend the Troika Plus meeting, which was held today in Islamabad.

Qureshi emphasizes emergency humanitarian aid

The meeting, held at the Foreign Ministry, brought together the special representatives of China, Pakistan, Russia and the United States, as well as the visiting delegation from the interim government of Afghanistan led by Muttaqi. .

Qureshi said the Troika Plus meeting reflected the common desire to see a peaceful, stable, unified, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

He mentioned that today Afghanistan is on the brink of economic collapse and international funding has dried up, it has become difficult to pay even salaries, let alone pursue development projects.

He said the common man was reeling from the effects of a severe drought, adding that any further downward slump would severely limit the new administration’s ability to lead the government.

It is therefore imperative that the international community step up the delivery of humanitarian aid urgently, he said, adding that health, education and municipal services needed urgent attention.

The foreign minister said allowing Afghanistan access to its frozen funds would be part of efforts to regenerate economic activities and move the Afghan economy forward towards stability and sustainability.

Likewise, he said, the UN and its agencies must be urged to find ways to reach out to the common Afghan and help stabilize the situation.

Pakistan has yet to officially recognize the interim government in Afghanistan. It has, however, facilitated border movements and regularly sent humanitarian aid by truck and plane in recent weeks.

This includes essential foods such as flour, rice, and legumes.

