Chris Christie mocks Donald Trump after election loss





Former Republican New Jersey governor and former Donald Trump ally Chris Christie escalates his war of words with the former president as the two assess potential White House offers in 2024.

I’m not going to get into a trade with Donald Trump, Christie told Axios on HBO in an interview that airs Sunday.

But what I’m going to say is this, ”added Christie. “When I ran for re-election in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for office, he lost to Joe Biden. I’m happy to have this comparison, because it’s the one that really matters.

Christie was responding to a statement by Trump on Monday in which the 45th president mocked the former Garden State governor’s low approval rating when he stepped down in 2018.

“Chris Christie, who just gave a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was absolutely slaughtered by his claims that Republicans need to step out of the past, which means electoral fraud of 2020,” said Trump. “Everyone remembers Chris left New Jersey with a record under 9% approval rating, and they didn’t want to hear that from him!”

Christie, who left office with an approval rating of around 15%, doubled down on her post to “Axios on HBO.”

“I made a conscious decision to want to spend my time fighting the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and trying to help Republicans win the governorships and the House and Senate in 2022,” he said. he declares. “This is not an argument I’m going to walk away from.”

Christie’s comments come in response to former President Donald Trump mocking his low approval rating when he left office in 2018. Ben Gray / AP

Trump told Fox News in an interview published Monday that he would likely announce his decision on another presidential race sometime after next year’s midterm elections.

Trump has also suggested that other potential presidential candidates are waiting for him before deciding whether or not to launch their offers.

We have a lot. They all carry their names very well, he said. But almost all of them said if I run they will never run.

This doesn’t appear to be the case with Christie, who said during a virtual appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival in September that I don’t think you decide whether or not to run for president based on what someone does. else.

Christie ran for president in 2016, but dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump after finishing sixth in the New Hampshire primary.

Christie was the first chairman of Trump’s presidential transition committee before being demoted to vice president and replaced by vice president Mike Pence.

By the time Christie stepped down as governor of New Jersey in 2018, a Rutgers-Eagleton poll found only 18% of voters believed he was leaving the state in better shape than when he was inaugurated eight years earlier.

