Chinese Communist leaders elevate President Xi Jinping to rare historical elite





1/5 A public sign is visible in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China, reminding people that President Xi Jinping makes the country stronger if people work hard. File photo by Stephen Shaver / UPI | License photo Nov. 11 (UPI) – The Chinese Communist Party on Thursday approved a resolution that elevates President Xi Jinping’s leadership to historically elitist status and paves the way for him to stay in power beyond 2022, when he was initially supposed to hand over the reins. to someone else. Top party leaders approved the resolution in a closed-door meeting Thursday on the last day of the Central Committee plenary session in Being. The landmark resolution effectively rewrites the history and achievements of the party and officially elevates Xi to the same high status as former Communist Party leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. They are the only three Chinese leaders to have obtained this particularly important status. “During the session, the Central Committee explained that a review of the main achievements and historical experience of the party over the last century is necessary,” the committee said. noted in a report. The party said that one of the leaders of the historical review was “resolutely [uphold] The central position of Comrade Xi Jinping in the Central Committee and in the party as a whole and the maintenance of the authority of the Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership to ensure that all party members act in unison. ” Prior to 2018, Chinese presidents were limited to two five-year terms. A change allows Xi to retain power beyond next year, when, by tradition, he would have to hand power over to another party member. Thursday’s resolution virtually guarantees that Xi, 68, will keep the power – maybe for life. The landmark resolution praises Xi’s policies on the economy, pollution, poverty and corruption since taking office in 2012. It enshrines the Chinese leader’s legacy and consolidates the party’s achievements in over the past 100 years. “[Xi’s Communist Party] demonstrated great historic initiative, tremendous political courage and a strong sense of mission, ”added the committee. “He solved many difficult problems that had been on the agenda for a long time but never solved and accomplished many things that were wanted but never done. With this he brought about historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the Party and the country. ” Xi’s political philosophy, called “Xi Jinping Thought,” was added to the curriculum from elementary school through middle school. The Communist Party Congress will meet next year, when Xi’s immediate political future will be finalized.

