Modi’s Anti-Muslim Jihad by Shashi Tharoor

Over the past seven years in India, the persecution of Muslims has gradually normalized and Indians have become more and more accustomed to it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party are entirely to blame.

NEW DELHI Following India’s recent loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup cricket tournament, Indian bowler Mohammed Shami faced off against vicious trolling on social networks. It was the latest manifestation of Islamophobic sectarianism that consumed Indian society during the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shami had performed poorly in the match. But it was the same for ten other Indian players routed by Pakistan. Shami was honored because he is a Muslim. His failure was seen not only as a sporting problem, but as a failure to do his best against an opposing team made up of his co-religionists.

As nasty as it was, the Shami episode pales in comparison to other recent incidents of Islamophobia in India. In Darrang District, northeastern Assam State, the state’s BJP government launched an eviction campaign against Muslims it deemed to be illegal settlers on public land. During protest against evictions, police shot and beat a villager, and a photographer officially documenting the demolition campaign brutally stepped on him, in full view of cameras, even after his body appeared lifeless.

Video footage of the murderous assault has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash among sections of the public not yet accustomed to stories of violent hate crimes against its Muslim minority, which have proliferated under the BJP rule. . In recent years, a wave of inflammatory anti-Muslim rallies has at times escalated into violence. In February 2020, riots consumed parts of the capital, New Delhi, killing more than 53 people. Most of the victims were Muslims.

There has also been a dramatic increase in lynchings of Muslims, in particular for the offense of transporting or consuming beef (the cow is considered holy in Hinduism). Most states have passed laws prohibiting the slaughter of cows, and the police and self-proclaimed mobs enforce them with more zeal than judgment. Cow vigilantes are known to beat Muslims, forcing them to sing Hindu religious slogans. These heinous crimes are committed with impunity.

Meanwhile, police charged Muslim students under draconian terrorism and sedition laws for the frivolous crime of cheering on pakistani cricketers. Four Muslims were stopped in the town of Indore for attending a popular annual college dance celebration that was abruptly classified as Hindu-only. A Muslim journalist, Siddique Kappan, was imprisoned for more than a year on charges of sedition, terrorism and incitement, while he was just doing his job.

Worrisome as these trends are, they should come as no surprise, given that high-level political figures openly express their sectarianism. Modi once said that anti-government protesters could be identified by their clothes that is, traditional Muslim attire. And ahead of the 2019 general election, BJP chairman Amit Shah called The Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants termites and promised that a BJP government would pick up the infiltrators one by one and throw them into the Bay of Bengal. Islamophobic sentiment is further fanned through social media, often in WhatsApp groups organized by the BJP, where both real and imagined sins of past Muslim invaders and rulers are blamed on the wider community.

As previous governments sought to temper community passions, promote harmony, and provide official support (including tax incentives) to efforts to promote India’s pluralism and diversity, the BJP unabashedly embraces an intolerant majority Hindutva ideology. Those close to the ruling establishment routinely denounce the Muslim minority, and previous governments have claimed that its appeasement is a threat to India’s Hindu identity.

Under the rule of the BJP, campaigns were launched against interfaith romantic relationships (with Muslim men accused of having carried out love jihad trap Hindu women), religious conversion (although this is permitted by the constitution of India), and the Muslim practices of marriage, divorce and alimony (which are considered incompatible with women’s rights). A popular clothing company was intimidated to withdraw an advertising campaign considered by fanatics to include Muslim elements in the Hindu festival of Diwali. Muslim religious gathering deemed COVID-19 super-spreader event, even though the much larger Hindu Kumbh Mela festival was allowed and even encouraged to continue.

The BJP government also enacted a law offering expedited citizenship refugees from neighboring countries with a Muslim majority, provided they are not Muslims. And family planning campaigns have been described as efforts to preserve India’s demographic balance India is 80% Hindu in the face of higher Muslim fertility.

What dismays liberals like me is how thin the veneer of constitutional secularism in India has turned out to be. In just seven years of BJP rule, the cultural pluralism and Hindu-Muslim friendship that India has touted for decades have been shattered.

There was a time when government officials proudly pointed to Muslims in senior positions as proof of India’s ability to overcome the bitter legacy of partition with Pakistan. Today, Muslims are dramatically under-represented in the elite police force and central administrative services, and they are over-represented in prisons. Feelings that would have been rude to express a generation ago are being roamed on political platforms. The police often allow, rather than stop, the torment of Muslims.

Islamophobia now appears to have colonized a significant segment of North Indian society, although the South has yet to succumb. Much vaunted indies free press has been an accomplice and even an active participant in erasing its long-standing syncretic cultural traditions.

Under the rule of the BJP, the segregation and helplessness of Muslims, the division of Indian society between us and them is gradually normalized, and Indians become unresponsive to the routine expression and practice of anti-Muslim bigotry. A Muslim who reports it will be told to go to Pakistan. Hindus like me are ridiculed as anti-national.

I myself have been called that. In 2015, speaking in parliament, I say again an observation from friends: in India led by the BJP, it is safer to be a cow than a Muslim. Sadly, this rings even truer today.