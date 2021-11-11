Pakistan removes Islamist from terror list in deal to end protests





Supporters of the banned Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) run in tear gas smoke during a protest demanding the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador for cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammad, Lahore, Pakistan, October 23, 2021. REUTERS / Mohsin Raza / File Photo

LAHORE, Pakistan, Nov. 11 (Reuters) – Pakistan on Thursday removed Islamist leader Saad Rizvi from its terrorism watchlist, paving the way for his release under a deal ending weeks of deadly protests by his supporters against alleged blasphemy.

The move came a week after the government agreed to release 2,000 detained members of its Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) movement, lifted the group’s ban and agreed to let it participate in the elections. Read more

In return, the TLP agreed to eschew the policy of violence and to withdraw an expulsion request from the French ambassador for the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad by a French magazine, negotiators said. Read more

The TLP took to the streets in mid-October, launching weeks of protests and clashes that killed at least seven police officers, injured dozens on both sides and blocked the country’s busiest highway. Read more

At the height of the violence, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government banned the TLP, called it a terrorist group, and arrested Rizvi.

A government notification seen by Reuters said the name of TLP leader Saad Rizvi was “hereby removed” from the terrorism watch list after authorities lifted the ban.

He did not go into details and the government and Home Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But legal experts said removal from the watch list would be a legal requirement for any release.

The TLP, which can mobilize thousands of supporters, was born in 2015 out of a protest campaign to demand the release of a police guard who murdered a provincial governor in 2011 for his calls to reform blasphemy legislation .

He entered politics in 2017 and surprised the political elite with over 2 million votes in the 2018 election.

The next national elections are scheduled for 2023, and analysts expect political groups to start preparing from early next year.

Written by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

