Prior to Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Article 144 prohibition orders issued in Bhopal

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the redeveloped Habibganj railway station, the district collector issued prohibition orders under Article 144 of the CrPC, applicable within the municipal boundaries of Bhopal.

According to the report published in The Times of India (TOI), preparations are complete for the inauguration ceremony on November 15.

Security at Habibganj station has been tightened and several changes have been made for the entry and exit of passengers between November 11 and 15.

According to the prohibition order issued by the district collector Avinash Lavania, hotels, lodges, dharamshalas or any other place where people come and stay will not be released to anyone until the details of the person concerned are entered. in a register to be subsequently provided to the local police station on a daily basis.

Additionally, home owners will not be allowed to rent their home or part of it to anyone until they provide the personal details of the person who is to rent the home to the area police station.

Information on workers on construction sites should also be compulsorily transmitted to the police station in the region, the order said.

The ultramodern Habibganj railway station has been redeveloped in public-private partnership (PPP) mode at a price of Rs 450 crore. The station is the first to be prepared under private and public sector partnerships in India.

