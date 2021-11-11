US judge rejects Trump’s latest request to block disclosure of documents to House riot inquiry





WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost another attempt to prevent congressional investigators from seeing White House files he wants to keep secret.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has refused to suspend her decision on Tuesday allowing a House of Representatives committee to obtain Trump’s White House files relating to the deadly Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“This tribunal will not effectively ignore its own reasoning,” she wrote.

Trump’s lawyers had asked Chutkan to put his ruling on hold while he appealed to a higher court. Trump made a similar request to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has yet to act on his request.

The National Archives, a federal agency that holds Trump’s records in the White House, are due to turn over hundreds of pages of documents to Congress on Friday.

Chutkan’s decision gave the House committee investigating the attack access to telephone records, visitor logs and other White House documents that Trump wants to block. Read more

The former Republican president had argued that the documents requested by the committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of certain White House communications.

But Chutkan, in his decision on Tuesday, rejected that argument, in a clear victory for the oversight powers of Congress.

The committee said it needed the requested documents to understand the role Trump may have played in fomenting the riot in which his supporters aimed to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Four people died on January 6, one shot dead by police and three of natural causes, and more than 100 police officers were injured in the attack. A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day and four other police officers who defended the Capitol later died by suicide.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Additional reports by Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-rejects-trump-request-block-release-documents-house-riot-probe-2021-11-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos