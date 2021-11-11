Cut ties with and eliminate terrorist groups, Pakistan, China, Russia, US tell Taliban





Scenes from the Troika Plus meeting held in Islamabad on November 11, 2021. | Photo: Twitter / @ AmbassadeurSadiq

Text size: A-A +

New Delhi: Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States on Thursday called on the Taliban to sever ties with all international terrorist groups, dismantle and decisively eliminate them, and deny space to any terrorist organization operating inside Afghanistan.

The statement came as Islamabad hosted the Troika Plus conference, which was attended by special representatives from China (Yue Xiaoyong), Russia (Zamir Kabulov) and the United States (Thomas West). A Taliban delegation led by Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also attended.

Muttaqi also held separate meetings with senior Pakistani government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the joint statement released after the meeting, the four countries said they expect the Taliban to fulfill their commitment to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists against its neighbors, other countries in the region and the rest of the world.

They condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. They also called on the Taliban to adopt a friendly approach towards neighboring countries and to respect Afghanistan’s legal obligations, including universally accepted principles of international law and basic human rights, and to protect security and the legitimate rights of foreign nationals and institutions in the country. .

The Troika Plus also expressed concern about the potential for an economic collapse in Afghanistan and “a significant worsening of the humanitarian crisis and a new wave of refugees”. However, he “welcomed the urgent provision of humanitarian aid by the international community” in Kabul.

Also Read: Taliban Want To Communicate With The World: Pak Foreign Minister At Troika Plus Meeting

Qureshi pushes the world for positive engagement with the Taliban

Pakistan again called on the international community to have positive engagement with the Taliban interim government, adding that Islamabad, as a close neighbor, has a vested interest in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

Located next door, we have borne the brunt of four decades of conflict and instability in the form of refugees, drugs and terrorism. We see the current situation as an opportunity to end the protracted conflict, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at the meeting.

We believe the Taliban are interested in engagement because they seek international acceptance and support. It is therefore crucial that the international community avoids repeating the mistakes of the past and continues its positive engagement, he added.

The Troika Plus group, which met after three months, also met with the Taliban delegation separately, which happened for the first time since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.

Troika Plus also met with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to discuss the conclusions of the Troika Plus meeting and hear the perspective of the Afghan interim government, tweeted Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan.

The countries also discussed the steps Pakistan has already taken to help people in Afghanistan. These include waiving tariffs on perishable goods to support farmers in Afghanistan, providing humanitarian aid, facilitating movement of pedestrians, keeping the border open during Covid-19 and visa requirements. on arrival for medical cases, the statement said.

The Taliban delegation landed in Pakistan on Wednesday on a visit that coincided with the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Imran Khan says Pakistan will support Afghan people

The Taliban delegation also met with Pakistani leaders on the sidelines of the Troika Plus meeting.

Pakistan has always stood by the Afghan people when they needed it. We assured Acting Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation that we would provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies and winter shelter to provide immediate assistance to the Afghan people, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet on Thursday.

We will also provide free Covid 19 vaccines to all Afghans crossing the border to Pak. Once again, I urge the international community to fulfill its collective responsibility to avert a serious humanitarian crisis facing the Afghan people (sic), he added.

The next round of Troika Plus meetings will be held in Beijing, where the interim Afghan government has also been invited, Qureshi confirmed.

(Edited by Amit Upadhyaya)

Read also: Terrorism, women’s rights, humanitarian aid Taliban receive harsh message from NSA meeting in Delhi

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/cut-ties-with-terrorist-groups-and-eliminate-them-pakistan-china-russia-us-tell-taliban/764845/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos