Trump launches final push to prevent Jan.6 committee from obtaining White House records on Friday





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily prevent the National Archives from handing over its White House files to the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

The committee is expected to receive the first batch of documents on Friday, which lawmakers say are critical to their investigation. In documents filed with the appeals court on Thursday, lawyers for Trump asked the court to temporarily delay turnover and “maintain the status quo” while continuing a fast-track appeal.

Trump has attempted to claim executive privilege over the documents and argues that the files should be kept secret “in perpetuity.”

President Joe Biden disagreed and said the National Archives should release the documents.

White House attorney Dana Remus told the National Archives in a letter obtained by NBC News that the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6 was “the most serious attack on federal government operations since civil war, “and that Trump’s efforts to keep Congress in the dark about what happened” is not in the best interests of the United States. “

“Accordingly, President Biden does not confirm the former President’s assertion of privilege,” Remus wrote.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia rejected a similar request by Trump’s team to “maintain the status quo” earlier this week, noting that “the status quo in this case” is that the Archives State officials released the documents on November 12 in the absence of any order from the intermediate court.

Her decision was part of a trio she made last week denying Trump’s request that his records be kept secret.

“Basically, this is a dispute between a former and an outgoing president. And the Supreme Court has already made it clear that in such circumstances, the outgoing president’s point of view carries more weight,” he said. -she writes in a separate 39-page decision.

The Applicant does not recognize the deference due to the judgment of the President-in-Office. Its position that it can override the express will of the executive power seems to be based on the idea that its executive power exists in perpetuity, ”she wrote. “But presidents are not kings and the applicant is not president.

Trump also argued that some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the committee should not have to answer questions because of executive privilege. One of them, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, is the subject of a criminal referral to the Justice Department for refusing to cooperate.

In a statement Thursday, an attorney for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested his client would also challenge the committee’s requests.

Contrary to decades of consistent bipartisan views from the Justice Department that senior officials cannot be compelled by Congress to testify, he is the first president to make no effort to prevent presidential communications from flouting. ‘subject to compelled testimony,’ said lawyer George Terwilliger. . “Sir. Meadows remains under instructions from former President Trump to abide by long-standing principles of executive privilege. Now it looks like the courts will have to resolve this conflict.

Ken Dilanian contributed.

