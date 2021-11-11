Hexham Hospital bosses answer questions after Boris Johnson was pictured without a mask during the visit

Visitors to Northumberland hospitals should wear masks – these are the words of hospital bosses after facing questions following Boris Johnson’s controversial visit to Hexham Hospital this week.

The Prime Minister was pictured not covering his face during an official visit on Monday – and now officials from the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have said infection control measures should wear masks to control the spread of infections, including the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson visited Northumberland Hospital hours before MPs debated parliamentary standards following a row against former North Shropshire MP Owen Patterson.

Photographs from the visit showed him meeting masked nurses at the hospital, talking to them and bumping his elbows with them, although his face was not covered.

However, the trust bosses have now said that shortly after that photoshoot the Prime Minister donned a mask, which was handed to him by an aide.

He was also not wearing a face covering when he was interviewed on television, but that was with the agreement of those in the room.

Patrons of the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have now responded to members of the public asking why Mr Johnson was not wearing a mask.







They said: In response to your communication about the coverage you saw of the Prime Minister pictured without wearing a face mask at Hexham General Hospital, the Trust wants to assure you that infection prevention and control has always been and continue to be of the utmost importance. priority in all our hospitals and in all other Trust sites.

Our mask wearing rules are very clear, and it is important to note that all those who were part of the official visit to Hexham General Hospital on Monday November 8 were officially informed and reminded of these rules the same day. .

The information was included in the written program.

These rules include information on wearing a mask and other infection prevention and control measures, such as washing hands, putting away loose clothing (ties), and rolling up sleeves.

After the Prime Minister left a welcome meeting, he walked along a mezzanine hallway, for a very short time, without a mask.

This brief moment was captured on camera.

As soon as that was identified, he was given a mask and he put it on.

The Prime Minister wore a mask for most of the visit.

He didn’t have a mask when he did his media interviews, but that was in agreement with everyone else in the room, who wore a mask.

We ask everyone who visits our hospital sites to continue to follow our infection control and prevention guidelines.

We hope this will help clarify the situation and apologize for any upheaval this has caused.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Mr Johnson followed all protocols and procedures while at the scene.

