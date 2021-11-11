Politics
Hexham Hospital bosses answer questions after Boris Johnson was pictured without a mask during the visit
Visitors to Northumberland hospitals should wear masks – these are the words of hospital bosses after facing questions following Boris Johnson’s controversial visit to Hexham Hospital this week.
The Prime Minister was pictured not covering his face during an official visit on Monday – and now officials from the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have said infection control measures should wear masks to control the spread of infections, including the coronavirus.
Mr Johnson visited Northumberland Hospital hours before MPs debated parliamentary standards following a row against former North Shropshire MP Owen Patterson.
Read more: Go here for the latest regional affairs and northeastern politics news
Photographs from the visit showed him meeting masked nurses at the hospital, talking to them and bumping his elbows with them, although his face was not covered.
However, the trust bosses have now said that shortly after that photoshoot the Prime Minister donned a mask, which was handed to him by an aide.
He was also not wearing a face covering when he was interviewed on television, but that was with the agreement of those in the room.
Patrons of the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have now responded to members of the public asking why Mr Johnson was not wearing a mask.
They said: In response to your communication about the coverage you saw of the Prime Minister pictured without wearing a face mask at Hexham General Hospital, the Trust wants to assure you that infection prevention and control has always been and continue to be of the utmost importance. priority in all our hospitals and in all other Trust sites.
Our mask wearing rules are very clear, and it is important to note that all those who were part of the official visit to Hexham General Hospital on Monday November 8 were officially informed and reminded of these rules the same day. .
The information was included in the written program.
These rules include information on wearing a mask and other infection prevention and control measures, such as washing hands, putting away loose clothing (ties), and rolling up sleeves.
After the Prime Minister left a welcome meeting, he walked along a mezzanine hallway, for a very short time, without a mask.
This brief moment was captured on camera.
As soon as that was identified, he was given a mask and he put it on.
The Prime Minister wore a mask for most of the visit.
He didn’t have a mask when he did his media interviews, but that was in agreement with everyone else in the room, who wore a mask.
We ask everyone who visits our hospital sites to continue to follow our infection control and prevention guidelines.
We hope this will help clarify the situation and apologize for any upheaval this has caused.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Mr Johnson followed all protocols and procedures while at the scene.
For the latest Northumberland news delivered straight to your inbox every day, go here to sign up for our free newsletter
Sources
2/ https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/boris-johnson-mask-hexham-hospital-22140890
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]