Blaming Turkey for refugee crisis amounts to ingratitude





President Erdogan accused Greece of having sentenced refugees to death by racking up their boats, adding that Turkey had “all the documents” to back up his claims. Erdogan and Orban discussed bilateral relations, international and regional issues and trade relations. (Ali Balkc / AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that blaming Turkey for the refugee crisis is “real ingratitude”. Erdogan’s statements on Thursday follow a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Turkey’s capital Ankara. “It is Greece that sentences refugees to death by racking up their boats,” Erdogan said at a televised press conference alongside Orban. He also added that Turkey had “all the documents” to prove its claims. “I have no idea how Greece would react if Turkey opened the doors” to migrants trying to reach Europe, as it briefly did during an escalation of the conflict early last year , Erdogan said. Orban stressed the need for a defensive perimeter around Europe, noting that the continent is under migratory pressure from the Mediterranean, the Western Balkans and Belarus. He said Europe needed allies and if such a perimeter was not established the continent would be in a “difficult situation”. “We must help our Turkish friends on migration. The EU must support Turkey as much as possible,” Orban said. Erdogan said the two discussed bilateral relations, international and regional issues, and economic and trade relations during the meeting. He noted that the current trade volume between the two countries is $ 3-4 billion and they are looking to increase that figure to $ 6 billion. Tensions over the refugee crisis Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that Greece had intercepted boats from Turkey, denying claims of refoulement by the authorities. “So, rather than blame Greece, you should put it on those who have systematically instrumentalized migration,” Mitsotakis said. Ankara and Athens are often at loggerheads over migration, with NATO allies accusing each other of failing to honor an agreement to curb the flow of migrants passing through Turkey to Europe. Turkey signed a deal worth $ 7.2 billion (six billion euros) with the European Union in 2016 to stem the flow of migrants after more than a million people fled to the country. ‘Europe in 2015. Turkey hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, as signs indicate a new wave of Afghan refugees could be heading to Turkey and the EU. Source: TRTWorld and agencies

