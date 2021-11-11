2024 Watch: Donald Trump-Chris Christie war of words over GOP’s future direction intensifies





NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Take two Republican politicians, one who grew up in New York and the other from New Jersey, both of whom are known for their brash and assertive politics, and both reflect on the White House election in 2024 and things can. become difficult.

This is certainly the case right now between former President Donald Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

After Trump belittled his longtime friend this week, Christie said he “never walked away from an argument.”

CHRISTIE ASKS THE REPUBLICS TO PASS FROM THE 2020 ELECTIONS

The fireworks began last weekend when Christie, in a speech to an influential group of Republicans and in an interview with Fox News, urged her party to stop looking back on Trumps’ 2020 election defeat in the face to current President Biden and to “drop by and speak on issues of concern to voters.”

Former GOP Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey addresses the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leaders meeting on November 6, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Fox News)

Christie was in Las Vegas on Saturday, addressing the annual Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) leaders’ meeting, a major conference of party leaders, activists, mega-donors and beams.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections,” said the former governor, a Trump supporter but outspoken critic of the former president’s litigation over the 2020 election, to applause.

“It doesn’t matter where you are on this issue, it’s over,” Christie argued. “Every minute we spend talking about 2020, when we wasted time doing it, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are ruining this country. eyes and start to look through the windshield. “

Minutes later, Christie warned in an interview with Fox News that Republicans “lose if we look back. We have to move forward, we have to move forward. We have to move forward and talk about the issues that matter to voters.”

PRESIDENT RNC MCDANIEL TELLS VIRGINIA A TEST FOR MID 2022

The speech and interview with the former governors came days after Republican governor Glenn Youngkin won in Virginia, where the GOP had not won statewide for a dozen years, and after Republican Jack Ciattarellis nearly upset Democratic Governor Phil Murphy in the Blue State of New Jersey. .

“Last Tuesday was the start of a new era for the Republican Party,” Christie told the crowd.

And in his interview, he pointed out that “Glenn Youngkin didn’t have a backslid campaign and neither did Jack Ciattarelli. If what was to keep talking is the 2020 election and the politics of grievances, I think you have. a market test in Virginia and New Jersey. And that market test was that the candidates didn’t think it would work. And one of those candidates won, and the other candidate almost won. “

Almost six years ago, Christies’ presidential race crashed and burned after a disappointing and distant sixth place finish in the New Hampshire presidential primary, where he placed all of his chips. Christie quickly backed Trump, who had crushed the rest of the pack in New Hampshire, launching the real estate mogul and reality TV star to the Republican presidential nomination and ultimately the White House.

Christie remained a friend and outside advisor during Trump’s presidency, but broke with him over the murderous Jan.6 insurgency on the United States Capitol by Trump supporters determined to disrupt Congressional certification of the victory of Bidens.

PENCE 2024 PREDICTION AT THE TOP OF OUR FOX NEWS WEEKLY WATCH THE NEXT WHITE HOUSE RACE

Now, nearly 10 months into the presidency, Trump continues to flirt with another White House candidacy in 2024. And Christie is one of the few other Republicans considering a GOP candidacy who is comfortable with it. ‘discuss it publicly.

“Having already run, I’m not going to run for the experience. I have had the experience. If I run, I run because I think I can win, and I think I can make a difference,” said Christie told Fox News.

Then President-elect Donald Trump waves to the media as Governor Chris Christie arrives at the clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey on November 20, 2016 (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster, File)

Christies’ speech on Saturday made headlines and appeared to anger the former president, as Trump fought back two days later.

In a statement released Monday, Trump accused Christie of “being absolutely slaughtered by his statements that Republicans must step out of the past.”

And Trump pointed out that “Chris left New Jersey with an approval rating of less than 9%, a record, and they didn’t want to hear that from him!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christie, in an interview this week with Mike Allen of Axios, hit back.

“I’m not going to go back and forth with Donald Trump. But what I will say is this: When I ran for re-election in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. ‘he ran for re-election, he lost to Joe Biden, “Christie said. “I’m happy to have this comparison, because it’s the one that really matters.”

And he stressed that “this is not an argument that I am going to shy away from”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/2024-watch-donald-trump-chris-christie-war-of-words-heats-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos