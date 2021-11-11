BJP has ‘modified’ central government websites

By Jayant Pankaj

Much has been written in depth and spoken about the personality traits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some called it a personality cult, while others saw him as a self-loving man and one light trick; one of Modi’s early supporters even called him narcissistic. However, this article does not analyze Modi’s personality; instead, under the spotlight of views critical against him, he only hints at the mythification of Modis’ character across the various central government websites.

The Modification central government websites

Government of India websites are important windows with specific details of various ministries, departments and agencies to provide information to its users. Can these websites be used to propagate the achievements of political parties? Since the Modi government came to power, these websites have gradually shifted from a public source of information to a self-glorification exercise for the ruling party.

Source: Images collected from various central ministerial portals.

A separate template emerges in the header and footer area of ​​these websites. The header usually shows various achievements of the Modi government such as India’s fight against coronavirus, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebration of International Yoga Day, etc., accompanied in each case by a ubiquitous image of Modi. The footer is mostly filled with various logos of initiatives like Make in India, Transforming India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, etc. An arbitrary look at 53 websites from different ministries revealed that 52 of them were filled with such advertisements of initiatives unrelated to the purpose of the departments where they appear.

This serves to create the impression that the Prime Minister is much more important than all the ministers assigned to primary ministries. The Defense Ministry website is the only exception where no such ad was found and surprisingly Defense Minister Rajnath Singhs replaced Modi’s. Even apex offices like NITI Aayog, TRAI, Cabinet Secretariat had such advertisements on their websites. Similar advertisements adorn the government websites of BJP-run states like Manipur, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The individual identities of these federal governments seem to be eclipsed and merged into the monolith that is Narendra Modi himself. These websites are maintained by the National Informatics Center (NIC).

In a very recent case, the Supreme Court opposed the inclusion of the advertisement Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with the image of Prime Minister Modi in emails sent to lawyers by the Supreme Court registry. When the Supreme Court objected, the NIC had to remove this image from the footer of emails later. Although there is a clear line between the legislature and the judiciary, such cases blur the line between these two authorities, ultimately corrupting the independent nature of the latter. Similarly, India’s Election Commission had to order the Center to remove Prime Minister Modi’s photographs and initiatives, as he violated the model code of conduct before several state elections in 2017 and the Lok Sabha elections from 2019.

How long would BJP propaganda work?

The BJP government is a mastermind of propaganda and it effectively uses its digital platforms and social media to consolidate its power and gain widespread hegemony. Cumulative sound spent on advertising far exceeds that of any other party. While it is not uncommon for a political party to use virtual media to connect with the electorate, when state apparatuses (including government portals) are used to spruce up the image of MPs, this amounts to a weakening of these institutions and is unethical, to say the least. The use of the PM Modis image on Covid-19 vaccination certificates has attracted various criticisms. In addition, his image on gasoline pump signs drew heavy criticism from the Indian Election Commission. Recently, Modis’ image has even been found on advertisements for private companies, drawing criticism from Rajya Sabha. In 2016, after the surgical strike in Uri, Uttar Pradesh, the BJP confronted Modis with several signposts, as if he was reducing the success of the army to the personal competence of PM Modis. Indeed, even Joseph Goebbels would have been ashamed if he were alive today.

Such cases beg the question: is mass propaganda affecting real change?

Maybe yes, as Pradeep Chhibber and Rahul Verma argue in a item that the clear ideological consolidation that occurred in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was largely due to Congress’ inability to convey the effects of its welfare regimes to the masses as this void was filled by Modi who has positioned himself as the choice of the people. No wonder the BJP’s electoral success was called the Modi wave ”. The BJP is effectively using Modi’s face to mobilize voices while simultaneously working its propaganda machine to convince the masses of Modi’s invaluable contribution to the nation, which Congress has failed to do.

Source: official Facebook page / MyGovIndia

As the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the country, the official Facebook page of MyGovIndia, the Indian government portal, posted an article on 7e October 2020, praising Prime Minister Modis’ achievements as Prime Minister of India. The post even celebrated Modis’ longevity as chief minister of the Gujrat, comparing him to previous prime ministers of India. Indeed, the post was just an exercise in self-righteousness for Narendra Modis who retained power for so long.

The BJP government has marketed its policy to treat citizens as a targeted audience that consumes advertisements. He mainly shaped the “Modi figure” as a brand manager. Psychologist Mark Snyder and Kenneth G. DeBono argue that “product advertising groups” attract their target audience through various means of persuasion. In which image-oriented advertisements play an important role. He generally tries to create advertisements that are very striking in their visual appeal to the audience; they mainly focus on finer details such as expression, shape and color rather than the quality of the product. It mainly focuses on the image related to the product, what the researchers called a soft-sell approach to the market.

Likewise, even the BJP uses this soft selling approach and treats Modi like a brand to woo the masses. Say, for example, the image of Modi with his hands clasped with a slogan, “SabkaSath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur SabkaPrayas” ultimately creates a massive perception of him as a trustworthy leader with certain trustworthiness of the people. Whereas, in another advertisement, where Modi is shown with a gesture of prayer in a slogan like 7 Years of Seva, creates an image of him as a selfless servant of a nation who has worked on behalf of the country much better than his predecessors. Even though the country is going through a serious constitutional crisis, the strongman leader is described as celebrating Constitution Day through advertisements. His critics are right about him when they call him a “narcissist” or “self-loving man,” but the BJP successfully uses all of his narcissism as a form of larger-scale advertising. The grave threat is that Modi’s ads have subsumed the hate politics in society. It is a neoliberal phenomenon where a populist leader has turned into a consumer product.

The BJP is an expert at tactics for connecting with people in order to maximize votes, and the change in government portals is just one symptom of the broader political manipulation at work. There are 12,016 government website services listed, and these too may soon become nothing more than platforms for spreading pro-BJP propaganda. It’s unclear when this change to government websites might end, but a quote from Michael Lonsdale from the film Munich sums up the grim truth: the race is not for the fast, nor the battle for the strong, but time. and chance arrive at the mall. The hand of fate suddenly falls, who can tell when it falls.

Jayant Pankaj is a resident of Assam. He recently completed his Masters in Political Science at the University of Hyderabad. He can be contacted at [email protected]