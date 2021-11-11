Donald Trump makes final effort to keep White House archives a secret | Attack on the US Capitol





Donald Trump, the former US president, made an effort this week to make a final legal offer to block the publication on Friday of sensitive White House documents related to the deadly January 6 insurgency on the US Capitol.

The National Archives, a federal agency that holds presidential records, is set to give congressional investigators hundreds of pages and other documents, such as video clips, that Trump wants to keep secret.

Lawyers for the ex-president this week tried unsuccessfully to persuade District Judge Tanya Chutkan to stay her ruling allowing a House of Representatives committee investigating the attack to access phone records, records visitors and other documents.

Now, time is running out, Trump’s hopes rest with the influential US Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia in Washington. His legal team asked him to overturn the Chutkans decision and prevent the National Archives from handing over the first documents on Friday.

As usual, the DC Circuit Court will randomly assign three judges to a panel to consider the appeal. If they refuse to issue a preliminary injunction, Trump should appeal to the Supreme Court through his shadow case, which allows judges to quickly rule on emergency issues without a full brief or argument.

This is not the first time in a long commercial and political career that he has used delaying tactics in the legal process to his own advantage. The Democrat-led bipartisan committee faces a potential deadline for closing its inquiry ahead of next November’s midterm elections in which Republicans are expected to regain control of the House of Representatives.

Trump argued that the documents requested by the committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of certain White House communications.

He called on House committees to call for a vexatious and illegal fishing expedition that was detached from any legitimate legislative objective.

But Chutkan, in his decision on Tuesday, rejected that argument, in a clear victory for the oversight powers of Congress. Presidents are not kings and the applicant is not president, she said of Trump.

The House select committee said it needed the requested documents to understand the role Trump may have played in fomenting the riot in which his supporters aimed to prevent members of Congress from certifying Joe’s presidential victory Bidens, although the 2020 competition is widely said to be the safest. elections in the history of the United States.

According to an earlier court record from the archives, the files include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trumps then chief of staff, Mark Meadows. There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and a draft executive order on the subject of election integrity, the National Archives said.

Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who heads the House committee, said in a statement after Tuesday’s ruling that the records were crucial to understanding the attack and, in my opinion, there could be no interest more convincing audience than getting answers on an attack on our democracy. .

The committee has already interviewed more than 150 witnesses and issued more than 30 subpoenas, including Tuesday to McEnany and former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

Four people died in the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill by hardline Trump supporters, one shot dead by police and three of natural causes, including one trampled on by crowds and more than 100 police officers have been hurt.

A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day and four other police officers who defended the Capitol later died by suicide.

Around 700 people were arrested for their involvement in the attack and many cases are still pending before the courts.

Carl Tobias, Williams Chair of Law at the University of Richmond, Va., Said: Trump’s whole effort seems to be out of his playbook. Trump is hindering and delaying apparent attempts to prevent Congress and the courts from fulfill their constitutional obligations.

He added: In this case, as in so many previous gambits, Trump apparently wants to run out of time in the hopes that the 2022 election will give GOP majorities in the House and Senate that end the investigation. of Congress on its role in the January 6 uprising.

After stepping down, Trump was dismissed for a historic second time on charges of incitement to insurgency. He was acquitted by the US Senate, but seven Republican senators were part of the majority that voted in favor of the conviction, but fell short of the required two-thirds.

