Gary Neville castigates Premier League bosses, predicts ‘Boris Johnson U-turn’





The Premier League has confirmed it will not support Shelter’s #NoHomeKit initiative, a charity for the homeless, insisting that clubs wear their home shirts as a priority Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Premier League managerial departures so far this season

Gary Neville has slammed the Premier League for its decision not to support the Shelter homeless charity and predicted a Boris Johnson U-turn. Top-flight clubs were hoping to support the Shelters #NoHomeKit initiative by carrying all of their change kits on Boxing Day. The organization says 90,000 households are stranded in unsuitable temporary housing, such as shelters for the homeless, and have provided counseling to 22,644 households in 2020 and 2021. However, as the Football League confirmed their support, the Premier League said it was against their rules. HAVE YOUR WORD TO SAY! Should Premier League bosses relax the rules to support Shelter? Let us know in the comments















Picture: Air sports)





Shelter tweeted on Tuesday that he was launching the campaign, which urges clubs and fans to “give up their home colors for their third away kit, showing their support for those without a secure home.” Premier League bosses have said this will break their kit rules and have insisted that clubs wear their home shirts as a priority. “The Premier League receives a large number of requests from charities every season, but we are not able to support everything centrally,” said a spokesperson for the league.







“Clubs have the right to support charitable causes, and we encourage clubs to do so, provided this is in accordance with Premier League rules.” Osama Bhutta, Campaigns Director at Shelter, said: “We believe ‘home’ means everything. We want to use the positive power of football this Christmas, and our common bond with ‘home’, to raise awareness about homelessness. and that we can do everything to combat it. “Anyone involved in #NoHomeKit can do something special by bringing the entire football community together to fight the housing emergency.” Should Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? Give your opinion below …





And Neville, who previously opened a hotel for the homeless in Manchester city center, has lashed out at high profile bosses and suggested that clubs could still force a late change. He posted on Twitter: Imagine turning down a fundraising and homelessness awareness request. A Johnson as a U-turn on his way if the clubs push hard! BBC Sport say clubs are now considering supporting the initiative in their own way following the Premier League decision.

