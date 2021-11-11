Poll: People hold Erdoan responsible for economy’s free fall

Click to read the article in Turkish

The Operational Research Company shared the results of its October poll titled “Turkey’s Policy Panel.”

The surveys were carried out with the participation of 2,000 people in 27 provinces from October 27 to November 3, 2021.

The results of the survey show that if Turkey were to hold elections on Sunday, the votes that would be received by the Alliance of Opposition Nations would be 4.7 percentage points higher than those of the People’s Alliance in to be able to.

Without distributing those who do not vote in the elections, the National Alliance of the Main Opposition Parties, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Party Y, would get 38.9% of the vote while the People’s Alliance of the Party Justice and Development (AKP) and ruling nationalist Movement Party (MHP) would get 34.1 percent of the vote.

Participants in the survey also answered a question about Turkey’s most pressing problems awaiting a solution.

Turkey’s most pressing problems, according to the survey results, are the economic crisis, unemployment and difficulty making ends meet.

In addition, 55% of those polled held AKP President and Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan responsible for the poor economic situation in Turkey.

The margin between AKP and CHP is shrinking

To the question “For which party would you vote if legislative elections took place this Sunday”, 26.7% chose the AKP while 25.4% opted for the CHP, 10.3 for the Y.8, 8% for the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and 5.1% opted for the MHP.

When distributing floating votes and those who said they wouldn’t vote, the rates rose to 31.8% AKP, 30.3% CHP, 13.1% Y, 10 , 6% for the HDP and 6.4% for the party. MHP: While 55% expressed their willingness to hold early elections, 30% felt they were unnecessary.

“The opposition will have the majority”

When asked “Which alliance would have a majority in Parliament”, 55.6% responded in favor of the Alliance of Nations of opposition parties. 44.4% opted for the ruling Popular Alliance.

“Regardless of your own electoral behavior, would President Erdoan or the opposition candidate win the election if presidential elections were held on Sunday,” respondents also asked.

60.2% said “the opposition would win against Erdoan” while 39.8% said Erdoan would win the elections.

“President Erdoan is responsible”

63% of the participants said that “Turkey is badly managed” and 23% said that “it is well managed”.

Participants in the survey indicated that the mismanagement was linked to the presidential system of government and Erdoan.

According to the survey results, 37% would vote for Erdoan, 33% would vote for CHP chairman Kemal Kldarolu and 12.5% ​​would vote for the jailed former HDP co-chairman Selahattin Demirta if nominated for the presidency in the first round.

The rate of those who said, “I would never vote for Erdoan” fell from 56% to 57% in one month.

In the event that a second round has taken place as none of the candidates could get 50% in the first round, 52% of the participants said they would vote for the opposition candidate against Erdoan while 32% said that they would vote for President Erdoan. .

The metropolitan mayor of stanbul, Ekrem mamolu, would get 14% and the metropolitan mayor of Ankara Mansur Yava would get 18% of the votes in the second round of the elections against Erdoan. (RT / SD)