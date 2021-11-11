Donald Trump asks court to “suspend” production of January 6 documents





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday tabled a motion to temporarily suspend publication of documents related to the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of internal White House documents related to the planning and response to the riot on Capitol Hill are expected to be released to a select House committee on Friday. On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed Trump’s call to block publication of the documents.

In a new court case, Trump has asked the DC Court of Appeals for a brief pause in the production of these documents. The record argues that the former president will suffer irreparable harm if the documents are leaked.

Trump previously sued the House committee to obtain documents related to the attack, which left five dead and more than 140 officers injured, citing executive privilege. Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed Trump’s appeal on Wednesday.

This court will not effectively ignore its own reasoning in denying an injunction in the first place to grant an injunction now, Chutkan wrote in his ruling.

Trump also cited executive privilege in a separate lawsuit against the committee and the National Archives last month, as he tried to stop the transfer of his records.

To further explain Bidens’ decision not to help Trump keep his files secret, White House attorney Dana Remus wrote that the documents could shed light on events at the White House on and around the 6th. January and focus on select committees must understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on federal government operations since the Civil War.

