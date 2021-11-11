Politics
Chinese leaders develop story that praises Xi Jinping’s leadership
Leaders of from China The ruling Communist Party on Thursday paved the way for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country’s rise as an economic and strategic power and endorsing a political history that gives it status. alongside the most important personalities of the party.
Members of the Central Committee declared Xis’ ideology to be “the essence of Chinese culture” as they finished a leadership meeting. In unusually exuberant language, even for a Chinese leader, a party statement said it was “of decisive importance” for “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”
Xi, who has amassed more personal authority than any leader since at least Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s, is widely expected to pursue a third five-year term as party secretary general. It would break with a two-decade-old party tradition that would force the 68-year-old leader to step down next year.
CHINA’S LEADER XI WARNS AGAINST COLD WAR IN ASIA PACIFIC
The party leadership’s resolution on its history is only the third since its founding 100 years ago, after that of Mao Zedong, the first head of the Communist government, and another of Deng, who launched reforms that have made China an economic power. The decision to issue one under Xi symbolically elevates them to their status.
The party removed the term limits for Xis as president in 2018, indicating its intention to stay in power. Then, officials told reporters, Xi may need more time to ensure economic and other reforms are implemented.
Xi, the son of one of Maos’ generals, has no obvious rivals, but an attempt to assert himself in power has the potential to alienate young party figures who may see their chances of promotion diminished .
In addition, political scientists point to the experience of other countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and warn that long periods of one-person rule lead to bad official decisions and poor economic performance. .
Thursday’s party statement highlighted its successes in overseeing China’s emergence as the world’s second-largest economy, glossing over the deadly political violence during its first decades in power and growing complaints of human rights abuses. human rights.
The statement affirmed Beijing’s management of Hong Kong, where it tries to crush pro-democracy activism, and relations with Taiwan. The party claims that island democracy is part of its territory and is trying to intimidate the Taiwanese public by sending an increasing number of fighter jets and bombers flying near its shores.
The party “firmly implemented the ruling patriots in Hong Kong” and “resolutely opposed the separatists in Taiwan,” the statement said.
Xi oversaw an assertive foreign policy and the expansion of the party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army. It has the world’s second-largest military budget after the United States and develops submarines, stealth planes and ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads to extend China’s power beyond its shores.
On economic issues, the ruling party under Xi has pursued an at times contradictory strategy of promising to give market forces a dominant role while strengthening state control over industry. Tech companies are under pressure to invest their own money to promote parties’ development ambitions.
China was the first major economy to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, but in the longer term it faces steadily declining growth and a shrinking workforce at a time when Chinese incomes are declining. still below the world average.
Xi is leading a “common prosperity” initiative that calls for narrowing the income and wealth gap between the Chinese billionaire elite and the poor majority. Companies are under pressure to share their wealth with workers and the public by raising wages and paying for rural job creation and other development efforts.
The party strengthened its control over society, suppressing independent religious groups and human rights activists.
Over a million members of mostly Muslim ethnic minority groups in the northwestern Xinjiang region have been detained and subjected to political indoctrination. Government spokespersons reject reports of abuse, including forced abortions, and say the detention camps are intended for vocational training and the fight against extremism.
Xi used his control over the party’s vast propaganda apparatus to promote his image.
State media links it to national successes, including the fight against the coronavirus, China is rising as a creator of technology, and last year’s successful lunar mission to bring back the moon rocks.
The 1981 assessment under Deng moved the party away from the violent upheaval of the ultra-radical Cultural Revolution of 1966-76.
In contrast, Xi promoted a positive image of the ruling party’s early decades and called on it to rekindle its “original mission” as China’s main economic, political and cultural force.
Thursday’s statement cited Xis’ ideological initiative, “Xi Jinping’s Thinking for a New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics”, by its full name seven times and referred to the “New Era” 21 times.
