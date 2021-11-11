India demands $ 1 trillion to finance climate





India’s NDCs are subject to availability of this amount in climate finance, key negotiator says



India has asked for a trillion dollars over the next decade from developed countries to adapt and mitigate the challenges arising from global warming, and has kept this as a condition for meeting the climate commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior official who is part of the ongoing climate deal negotiations in Glasgow, said The Hindu. India’s fivefold plan, as Mr. Modi explained on November 2, is: India’s non-fossil fuel capacity would reach 500 GW by 2030; it will cover 50% of its electricity needs with renewable energies by 2030; reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030; it will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45% and reach net zero by 2070. Net zero is when a country’s carbon emissions are offset by removing equivalent carbon from the atmosphere, so that the resulting emissions are zero. However, reaching net zero on a specific date means specifying a year, also known as a peak year, after which emissions will start to decline. Our NDC (Nationally Defined Contribution) are conditional, i.e. subject to the availability of this amount [$1 trillion] in climate finance. NDCs may be subject to conditions. The decision on when to submit revised NDCs has not yet been made, said Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The Hindu. He is one of India’s top negotiators and is currently present at the ongoing talks in Glasgow. Nationally determined contributions are voluntary goals that countries set for themselves, which describe the amount and type of emission reductions they will undertake over a set period of time to help prevent uncontrollable global warming. India’s latest NDC was submitted as a result of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Prior to the start of COP26 on November 1, countries were required to provide updated NDCs. India, however, did not provide any. He added that developing countries, as a group, had requested $ 1 trillion per year. However, Mr. Gupta did not specify the members of this group, or whether India had formally communicated these requests, or whether they had emerged in the negotiations. Achieving climate finance is one of the thorniest points of contention between developed and developing countries, as developed countries, as a group, have failed to deliver $ 100 billion a year to ‘by 2020, as promised ten years ago. With the conference due to end on Friday, nearly 200 countries have yet to finalize the final text of an agreement. As The Hindu reported on Wednesday, a draft consensus document on the deal stresses that the climate finance pledged by developed countries is insufficient to address the worsening impacts of climate change in developing countries and urges those developed countries to step up urgently. The funds needed for adaptation must increase, Bhupender Yadav, Minister of the Environment said on Wednesday, adding: “Our consistent position is that developing countries like India need transparency as to the type of market mechanism that will be implemented. This is necessary to ensure that developing and developed countries are on an equal footing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-demands-1-trillion-as-climate-finance/article37438973.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

