Communist Party of China passes landmark resolution celebrating leader Xi Jinping





This is only the third “historic resolution” issued by the CCP in 100 years of existence; the other two, in 1945 and 1981, cemented the supremacy of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, respectively.

This resolution is a way for Xi to codify his authority in the present and to project his lasting power and influence into the future.

The statement said that under Xi, the Communist Party “solved many difficult issues that had long been on the agenda but never resolved, and accomplished many things that were wanted but never done.”

He pledged to “resolutely defend Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position within the Central Committee and the Party as a whole and to maintain the authority of the Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership to ensure that all Party members act in unison ”.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenum of the 19th CPC Central Committee, a four-day closed-door meeting in Beijing that brings together the country’s top leaders. In 2018, the largely ceremonial Chinese parliament changed its rules to remove the presidential term limits, paving the way for Xi to potentially rule for life. Xi has already succeeded in establishing his own eponymous political theory and enshrine it in the party constitution, a measure previously reserved for Mao and Deng. By issuing his own resolution, Xi seeks to further consolidate his status as an imposing leader at the same level as the same two predecessors. Mao’s resolution in 1945 established him as the undisputed authority within the party, after a three-year “rectification” campaign that brutally purged his political and ideological opponents. Deng’s resolution in 1981, meanwhile, recognized Mao’s mistakes in launching the Cultural Revolution – a political campaign that plunged the country into a decade of chaos and turmoil – although it concludes that the contributions of Mao in the Chinese revolution “far exceeded” his mistakes. By admitting and moving away from the mistakes of the past, Deng was able to usher in a new era of reform. Under Xi, China adopted more autocratic domestic policies while becoming increasingly confrontational abroad. He considerably tightened his grip on the 95 million Party members, insisting on the “absolute loyalty” of top officials as well as the grassroots. Beijing’s recent crackdown on the private sector and so-called “social evils” is seen as Xi’s determination to reaffirm the Party’s dominant role in all aspects of Chinese society and to reshape the country according to his worldview. . Xi’s second five-year term as Party leader ends next year, but he is expected to run for an almost unprecedented third term and beyond at the 20th Party Congress in late 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/11/asia/xi-jinping-ccp-resolution-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos