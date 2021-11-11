Politics
Tory MPs accuse Johnson of hypocrisy in crackdown on second jobs
Boris Johnson, who this week ordered his MPs to devote themselves ‘first and foremost to your constituents’ instead of working on second jobs, has himself earned more than £ 4million from his own outside interests during over the past 14 years.
After returning to Parliament in 2015, he earned £ 1.6million, mostly during his brief stint as a backbench MP in 2018 and 2019, between his tenure as Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister, according to Financial Times calculations based on Members’ Financial Register. interests. These revenues included £ 450,000 of speeches, £ 600,000 of columns and £ 500,000 of book advances and royalties.
He was mayor of London between 2008 and 2016. Income statements released when he was mayor showed income of £ 2.7million from 2007 to 2015. This included a Daily Telegraph column of £ 250,000 per year which he once described as “chicken feed”.
He has “double hats” a previous stint as a Member of Parliament from 2001 to 2008 with the editorial staff of Spectator magazine for four years from 2001.
Johnson has not declared any new sources of private income since becoming Prime Minister in July 2019. Downing Street has not denied claims that the Prime Minister has continued to work intermittently on a biography of Shakespeare, which was first commissioned by publisher Hodder and Stoughton in 2015.
Johnson is at the center of a sordid scandal that began when last week he lashed out at Tory MPs to replace the existing standards system in a move designed to benefit Owen Paterson, a former Tory cabinet minister. Paterson had broken lobbying rules in a “blatant case of paid advocacy.”
Although Johnson has since dropped the proposals – resulting in Paterson’s resignation – his party is now caught in a row over whether MPs should take second jobs.
On Wednesday, he sought to regain public confidence on the issue as he insisted that he believed MPs who broke parliamentary rules on second jobs “should be punished”.
“You must put your work as a deputy above all else and you must devote yourself above all and above all to your constituents,” he told them on Wednesday.
Some Tory MPs accused the Prime Minister of hypocrisy given his own past private interests. “Boris was literally editing The Spectator while he was an MP,” one said.
Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, told the FT that Johnson did not have “the ideal record” to be the person charged with implementing a public desire for better standards.
Not only had Johnson made millions from his own private work in politics, but he had also attempted to ‘subvert’ the system last week and had himself been the subject of so far. three probes in his own behavior, said Sir Alistair.
“When you take these three things together, his track record makes it difficult for him to take a high moral stance on standards issues while he has been very careless in his own approach,” he added. .
Lord Evans, the current chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life – and former head of MI5 – said the group recommended in 2018 that MPs be banned from second jobs as lobbyists.
“The bottom line is that nothing an MP does should hinder his ability to work for his constituents,” he added. “As long as someone spends a lot of time on their second job, they can’t support their constituents.”
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a256fc82-e036-469a-b489-be5b3f806deb
