Pakistani inflation ranked 4th in the world; Opposition, people want Imran Khan’s resignation





As opposition parties in Pakistan come together under one umbrella to denounce rising inflation in the country under Imran Khan’s rule, experts and citizens of the country say the crisis is likely can lead to unrest and protests against the authority. Record inflation – the fourth highest in the world, has led to the “skyrocket” of commodity prices in the economically affected country.

Among many other cases, citing an incident at a family in Karachi, The Guardian reported that a shoe seller set himself on fire because he was unable to cover his expenses and send money to his home. family due to rising prices.

In another case, a shopkeeper in Pakistan’s northwestern province, Mardan, was put behind bars after cursing Imran Khan in a mosque after the number of customers in his store declined due to rising prices, according to the report.

Pakistani citizens regret voting for Prime Minister Imran Khan

The trader confessed that he regretted voting for Imran Khan and said everyone around him who voted for Imran Khan also regretted the decision. He further called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from the top post if he fails to curb the rate of basic necessities. He said that Imran Khan “was crushing the poor”.

The economic crisis in the country has put immense pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prior to coming to power, Khan, who vowed to lift the country’s population out of poverty by claiming to generate 10 million jobs, received $ 3 billion in financial support from Riyadh following his visit to Arabia. Arabia last month.

Khan blamed the inflation in the international market for the plight of the people and announced a “relief package” of 120 billion Pakistani rupees, providing subsidies on essential foodstuffs, according to the report.

Khan is criticized for a $ 120 billion package; “The greatest historical fraud”

Imran Khan has faced harsh criticism for his 120 billion rupee relief plan, called “the biggest fraud in history” by the opposition. They also said that Prime Minister Khan should step down if he is sincerely willing to help the Pakistani people.

“The package is a drop in the ocean and will do little to help the mass of ordinary people. The pressure on Imran Khan will continue to mount as we have witnessed further price hikes, like those of the fuel and sugar, after the announcement of the package, “the newspaper said, quoting economist Khurram Hussain.

He said inflation comes at a time when unemployment in the country is high and wages are stagnant, stressing that this is the reason why inflation places an overwhelming burden on ordinary people. The prices of fuel and electricity are “unprecedented”.

Pakistan’s inflation rate is “officially” 9%. Statistics mean that a large part of 220 million Pakistanis are now witnessing a double blow; dismal income levels and ever higher tariffs on most essential kitchen items, The News International reported.

The armed opposition against Imran Khan over inflation

Shahbaz Sharif, chairman of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N), said on Tuesday that the opposition parties are united and will work together to fight inflation in the country.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, who spoke out on Khan’s policy, said the prime minister should step down after lying on national television and exposing a package of deception.

The Pakistani opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has also announced a campaign against Imran Khan’s government for rising inflation in the country.

Regarding the price hike, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said all opposition is “united” against Imran Khan’s government. He said people have been crushed by the price increases.

Entries: ANI

Image: AP / PIXABAY

