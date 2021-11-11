PM Modi asked me not to worry about the Bitcoin scandal: CM Bommai





Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him not to worry about the Bitcoin scandal in the state. After meeting Modi in the prime minister’s office, he said the discussion of the Bitcoin scandal was not brought up during the meeting. “When I started talking to him about the scandal, he cut me off by asking me not to worry about it all,” he said. Modi asked him to continue serving the people with more dedication and courage, Bommai said. “The meeting with the Prime Minister went very well. We discussed many issues. He was particularly interested in the administration and our decisions over the last 100 days. The way things could be improved was also debated, “he said. Bommai said he invited the prime minister to participate in four programs in December. “The Prime Minister gladly accepted a visit to Karnataka. He asked me to divide the programs and assured that he would visit the state twice,” he added. The prime minister agreed to lay the foundation stone for the suburban rail project and to inaugurate the Ambedkar School of Economics and other projects in Bangalore. He said Modi appreciates the scholarship program for children of farmers. He said this project is expected to be successful as Karnataka is the only state with data on farmers in digital format. He expressed his willingness to emulate the pattern across the country, he said. The law on transparency introduced by the state government was appreciated by the Prime Minister who described it as a “revolutionary” step. There was also a long discussion on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Bommai said. “By losing the Hangal poll, the prime minister advised to take wins and losses alike and asked me to set a goal for the 2023 general election and win the hearts of the people,” said Bommai. Bommai also said he met BJP chairman JP Nadda and discussed the state’s upcoming elections. “I also met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. It was a brief meeting,” he said. When asked if they were discussing the Bitcoin scandal, Bommai said that as Home Secretary Amit Shah would have more information on the matter than he did. –IANS mka / shb (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

