Appeals court grants Trump delay in releasing January 6 inquiry files





Former President Donald Trump addresses his supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to temporarily suspend the release of White House documents to lawmakers investigating the deadly invasion of Capitol Hill.

The court order came a day before the National Archives began producing these documents to the House special committee investigating the January 6 attack. But that decision is now on hold as the appeals court examines the case on an abbreviated schedule, with oral argument scheduled for the morning of November 30.

Trump sued the committee in mid-October to block its pursuit of a slice of files dating from his tenure. Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, argued that many of these documents are protected by executive privilege, the doctrine that allows certain executive communications to be kept confidential. But President Joe Biden declined to claim privilege over the disputed documents.

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed Binnall’s argument on Tuesday night. In a 39-page opinion, Chutkan wrote that Trump’s view “appears to be premised on the idea that his executive branch” exists in perpetuity. … But presidents are not kings, and the plaintiff is not president. “

Chutkan agreed with the House committee that, in executive privilege disputes, the position of the current president matters more than that of his predecessor.

She also disagreed with Binnall’s argument that it was in the public interest to keep the files hidden. “The court considers that the public interest lies in allowing the combined willingness of the legislative and executive powers not to be directed to study the events leading up to and which occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever happening again, ”Chutkan said. wrote.

Trump filed a notice of appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit less than an hour later.

Binnall in an emergency request Thursday morning asked the appeals court to briefly suspend publication of the disputed records while it considers another injunction on an expedited basis.

The House committee and the National Archives did not oppose the request, Binnall wrote.

Thursday afternoon, the court of appeal approved this request for an administrative injunction. The National Archives and US archivist David Ferriero are “ordered to disclose the documents requested by the House Select Committee on which the appellant is claiming executive privilege, pending a further order from this court,” said the court order.

The appeals court also granted Binnall’s request to expedite his review of Trump’s offer to withhold the House panel files.

The pleadings of November 30 will be heard by a panel of three judges. Two of them, Patricia Wilkins and Robert Millett, were nominated by former President Barack Obama, while the third, Ketanji Jackson, was nominated by Biden.

The bipartisan House select committee is investigating the facts and causes of the Jan.6 invasion, when a crowd of hundreds of Trump supporters forced members of Congress to flee their chambers during a joint session, causing temporarily derail efforts to confirm victory for Biden Electoral College.

Trump, who has never conceded the 2020 election to Biden and hints he will run for president again in 2024, was impeached in the House for incitement to insurgency and acquitted in the Senate.

The select committee, which includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, issued subpoenas for testimony from a range of current and former Trump associates, including former senior advisers Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, the former adviser to National Security Michael Flynn, former White House chief of staff. Mark Meadows and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The House panel is also seeking a wide range of documents from Trump’s White House tenure, including communications on strategies to reverse Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Trump had lobbied state officials and congressional lawmakers to challenge Biden’s election victory, and Trump and his allies have filed dozens of lawsuits that have failed to overturn a state’s electoral college results.

