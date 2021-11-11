Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for photographing Erdogans house





YERUSHALAYIM – Thursday November 11, 2021 at 5:21 pm | The Presidential Complex in Istanbul, Turkey. (Metuboy) Efforts were underway on Tuesday to secure the release of an Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for photographing the home of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The whereabouts of the couple, in their 40s, both bus drivers for Modi’in’s Egged, was only known after they did not return from their vacation and family members have started to inquire. They did not return to Israel as scheduled on Tuesday, and the family could not contact them, Channel 12 reported on Thursday. “My sister is not linked to any spy agency,” the woman’s sister said, referring to a Turkish report last month that 15 men who allegedly spied on behalf of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad were arrested by the authorities. The two Israelis, on a birthday vacation, sent the photo to a WhatsApp family group with the caption: “Such a beautiful house,” apparently unaware that Turkish law prohibits taking photos of the president’s residence. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has confirmed the case and is in contact with Turkish authorities, Ma’ariv reported, although Turkey has not officially confirmed the incident. “It wasn’t until we started making noise and looking to the media that things started to happen.” “Until then, they were just saying they were waiting for information and they didn’t know anything. “It was all in the air. “ “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not told us anything, except that they are taking care of it. “We really hope they will release her as soon as possible,” she said. “We were asked not to talk and to downplay the incident. We were sure they would release them quickly, but now we can’t keep quiet. We are worried about my sister and my brother-in-law. The couple’s attorney sent a letter to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid requesting his intervention on their behalf, Channel 12 reported Thursday evening. An aide to President Isaac Herzog spoke to the family to see if he could do anything to help with the situation, according to Ynet. The couple are expected to appear in Turkish court tomorrow.

