Viral tweets from Aus vs Pak cricketers | From Shoaib Akhtar to Yuvraj Singh: How the cricket fraternity after Australia eclipsed Pakistan to make T20 WC final





Here’s how the cricket fraternity reacted after Australia led by Aaron Finch eclipsed Babar Azam’s Pakistan to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup final. | Photo credit: AP

Highlights Australia led by Aaron Finch defeated Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the 2nd semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup Several members of the cricket fraternity reacted to Pakistan’s exit from the T20 World Cup Australia led by Finch will meet Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday

The 2021 edition of the ICC World T20 2021 is set to crown a new champion on Sunday as Australia, led by Aaron Finch, beat Babar Azam’s Pakistan to secure their place in the flagship event final. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade pulled off a miraculous chase for Finch’s side against Pakistan in the penultimate T20 World Cup clash at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

From legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to former Pakistani coach Shoaib Akhtar, several members of the cricket fraternity have taken to social media to congratulate the two teams for playing a memorable semi-final match in Dubai. “Matthew Wade’s Special Rounds! Winning catches and lost catches can get expensive sometimes! Bad luck in Pakistan, I thought they were brilliant throughout the tournament. Kudos to Australia and the New Zealand! It should be a Sunday cracker, “Yuvraj said in his tweet.

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), hailed Azam-led Pakistan after closing an incredible campaign at ICC World T20 2021. “You have truly united the earth and you have made refreshed his mood with promises We thank you and we are proud of the way you fought. Well done boys, “Raja said in her tweet.

Speaking of the match, Stoinis and Wade’s offensive punches paved the way for Australia to overtake Pakistan in the high scoring thriller. While David Warner was the top scorer for Australia, Stoinis (40 *) and Wade (41 *) went undefeated to ensure Finch & Co. set a date with Kane Williamson’s New Zealand. in the 2021 ICC World T20 final. Australian southpaw Wade shot three sixes in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s 19th to script a memorable victory for Australia. Wade was also named the man of the match for his batting exploits.

