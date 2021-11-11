Court temporarily delays release of Trump files on January 6





WASHINGTON – A US federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of documents requested by a US House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency as the court considers an emergency request from the former president Donald Trump.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals for the United States on Thursday granted an administrative stay requested by Trump. The suspension is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against the disclosure of the documents, which was otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The appeals court set arguments in the case for November 30.

House is looking for Trump’s call logs, draft speeches and other documents related to January 6, when supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent certification of his loss for the benefit of President Joe Biden.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block disclosure of records to a House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency led by his supporters.

Trump’s lawyers have requested a temporary stay from the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit. Barring a court order, the National Archives is expected to hand over Trump’s call logs, draft speeches and other insurgency-related material on Friday. Trump’s lawyers have asked the court to set a timeline for the case that would delay any decision until next week.

Congress sought the records to gain a better understanding of the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, in which rioters ransacked the building and forced lawmakers to hide who certified Trump’s election defeat to President Joe Biden.

Biden waived executive privilege over documents. Trump then went to court arguing that as a former president he still had the right to exercise privilege over the files and that their publication would harm the presidency in the future.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday rejected those arguments, noting in part that presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president. She again denied an emergency motion from Trump on Wednesday.

In their appeal to the court of appeals, Trump’s lawyers wrote that without suspension, the former president would suffer irreparable harm as a result of the effective denial of a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard on a serious disagreement between the former president and the past president.

The White House also informed an attorney for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, on Thursday that Biden would waive any executive privileges that would prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, according to a letter obtained by the PA. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and more than two dozen others in connection with its investigation.

His lawyer, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response saying Meadows remained under instructions from former President Trump to abide by long-standing principles of executive privilege.

Now it looks like the courts will have to resolve this conflict, Terwilliger said.

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

