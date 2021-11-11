Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the country’s first world-class railway station in Bhopal on November 15 | India News





Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s first world-class railway station at Habibganj in Bhopal on November 15. Habibganj railway station in Bhopal is the country’s first world-class model station and has all the facilities available at international airports. It was developed as part of a public-private partnership and built by a private company called Bansal Group. The total cost of the station project is around Rs 450 crore. To control the crowd, there are separate entry and exit doors. Escalators and elevators have been installed at the station to reach the platform. A seating arrangement for 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open hall. For information on train traffic, display panels in different languages ​​have been installed throughout the station. The station will also have food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitories and VIP lounges. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to provide 24-hour surveillance. ALSO READ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers Acharya Kripalani on his birthday Speaking to ANI, Abu Asif, director of the Habibganj redevelopment project, said: “It has been redeveloped as a model station. This is an Indian Railways pilot project. The project has two parts: The station surveillance for twenty-four hours will be carried out from the command and control center. “The project was designed to improve passenger amenities and provide an enhanced experience. There is an open hall to access different platforms. There is a food court, a children’s area, an entertainment area and a retail area in the station, ”he added. Live

