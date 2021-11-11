Boris Johnson had to be told THREE TIMES before he finally kept the face mask in the hospital





Exclusive: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of ‘insensitive contempt’ for the NHS after covering his face – can’t he just play by the rules like the rest of us? Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now COP26: Boris Johnson toasted while wearing a face mask

Boris Johnson had to be warned three times before finally following the rules and keeping his mask on for a hospital visit. He has been accused of callous disregard for the NHS after wandering without one. Susie Flintham of Covid-19 Families for Justice said: The Prime Minister was putting lives at risk in completely unnecessary ways by going to a hospital and refusing to put on his mask, despite being asked repeatedly. For him, making it a point of honor to pose for a photo without a mask is a slap in the face to bereaved families. Sources have confirmed that the heads of Hexham General Hospital emailed Mr Johnsons’ team ahead of his visit to tell them that masks must be worn in all areas. Comment on the Prime Minister’s decision in the comments section





They reminded him of when he arrived, but then he took to the skies as he strolled down a hallway, sparking fury. He was asked to put it back in place and did so. No10 had claimed he was following the rules on face coverings. But the Hospital Trusts website says: You need to make sure you wear your blanket or mask throughout your visit. He added that the rules apply to everyone and to all parts of the premises.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck in Northumberland, said: People were amazed the Prime Minister was walking down the hall of a hospital without a mask. It shows a callous disregard for the patients, visitors and the fantastic workforce, who have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic. Hospital insiders also claimed that Number 10 asked them not to comment to the press after the prime minister’s photo not wearing a blanket appeared. He added: Our mask rules are very clear and everyone who was part of the official visit to Hexham General Hospital on Monday, November 8 was officially informed and reminded of these rules the same day.















Picture: Getty Images)





After the Prime Minister left a welcome meeting, he walked along a mezzanine hallway, for a very short time, without a mask. This brief moment was captured on camera. As soon as that was identified, he was given a mask and he put it on. The Prime Minister wore a mask for most of the visit. Mr Johnson had faced allegations he had used the visit to Hexham to dodge scrutiny in a debate over the Tories’ sleaze.

