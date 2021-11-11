Connect with us

Politics

SIT chief who gave Modi a good shot has been generously rewarded, Zakia Jafri told SC

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

 


The head of the special investigation team who ruled in favor of 64 people in the 2002 Gujarat Riots Case was generously rewarded, Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, told the Supreme Court on Thursday, reported Bar and Bench.

Ehsan Jafri was among 69 people who were killed when a mob broke into Ahmedabads Gulberg’s company on February 28, 2002, throwing stones and burning houses.

Before the Supreme Court, Zakia Jafri questioned the blank token of special investigative teams to 64 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2002.

Zakia Jafri claimed on Wednesday that the special investigation team ignored crucial evidence and filed a closure report without conducting a proper investigation. She called for an investigation against the special investigation team.

During Thursday’s hearing, lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Jafri, said team leader RK Raghavan had been appointed High Commissioner for Cyprus after the investigation.

He also reiterated his request for an investigation.

The SIT was making findings contrary to facts they were aware of, Sibal said. In fact, the SIT should be investigated. That’s right … I’m not interested in individuals. I am concerned about the process. I’m just saying that SIT hasn’t done its job. It was an act of protection. He did a collaborative exercise.

Sibal claimed there was evidence such as call data records that showed police and mobs were identifying the homes of Muslims. This indicates a conspiracy, he said.

The lawyer alleged that the investigation team and the Gujarat High Court ignored all of this evidence.

He also said call data records showed that Ahmedabad Police Commissioner PC Pandey was speaking to those accused in the case at the time.

PC Pandey was one of the worst collaborators [in the conspiracy]Sibal argued. He later became DGP [director general of police] from Gujarat.

Sibal told the judiciary that the investigation was opened by the Supreme Court to examine the riots because the National Human Rights Commission said local police were not properly investigating the case, reported PTI.

I’m not making any allegations, he said. I’m just saying that the SIT has not done its job.

The lawyer said that members of the Hindutva Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organizations claimed that prosecutors in the case were acting at their request.

Sibal also drew parallels with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

I lived in Maharani Bagh, he said. And the homes of two Sikh gentlemen there have already been identified by the crowd. They only came for these houses.

He added that similarly, Muslim houses were identified during the Gujarat riots of 2002.

On Wednesday, the special investigative team told the Supreme Court that Jafris’ complaint had been thoroughly examined.

Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing the special investigation team, had said there were nine major first briefing reports in the riot cases. The special investigative team handled the cases and laid the charges.

The special investigative team submitted its closing report on February 8, 2012, and said there was no evidence that could be prosecuted against Modi and the 63 others.

In 2013, when Jafri filed a petition opposing the closing report, the magistrate, who received the report, confirmed it and dismissed his petition.

She then moved the High Court to Gujarat. In 2017, the High Court upheld the magistrates’ decision and dismissed his plea.

Jafri then proposed to the Supreme Court to declare that it would consider the closing report.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1010377/2002-gujarat-riots-sit-head-who-gave-clean-chit-to-modi-rewarded-handsomely-zakia-jafri-tells-sc

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: