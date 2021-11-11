SIT chief who gave Modi a good shot has been generously rewarded, Zakia Jafri told SC

The head of the special investigation team who ruled in favor of 64 people in the 2002 Gujarat Riots Case was generously rewarded, Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, told the Supreme Court on Thursday, reported Bar and Bench.

Ehsan Jafri was among 69 people who were killed when a mob broke into Ahmedabads Gulberg’s company on February 28, 2002, throwing stones and burning houses.

Before the Supreme Court, Zakia Jafri questioned the blank token of special investigative teams to 64 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2002.

Zakia Jafri claimed on Wednesday that the special investigation team ignored crucial evidence and filed a closure report without conducting a proper investigation. She called for an investigation against the special investigation team.

During Thursday’s hearing, lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Jafri, said team leader RK Raghavan had been appointed High Commissioner for Cyprus after the investigation.

He also reiterated his request for an investigation.

The SIT was making findings contrary to facts they were aware of, Sibal said. In fact, the SIT should be investigated. That’s right … I’m not interested in individuals. I am concerned about the process. I’m just saying that SIT hasn’t done its job. It was an act of protection. He did a collaborative exercise.

Sibal claimed there was evidence such as call data records that showed police and mobs were identifying the homes of Muslims. This indicates a conspiracy, he said.

The lawyer alleged that the investigation team and the Gujarat High Court ignored all of this evidence.

He also said call data records showed that Ahmedabad Police Commissioner PC Pandey was speaking to those accused in the case at the time.

PC Pandey was one of the worst collaborators [in the conspiracy]Sibal argued. He later became DGP [director general of police] from Gujarat.

Sibal told the judiciary that the investigation was opened by the Supreme Court to examine the riots because the National Human Rights Commission said local police were not properly investigating the case, reported PTI.

I’m not making any allegations, he said. I’m just saying that the SIT has not done its job.

The lawyer said that members of the Hindutva Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organizations claimed that prosecutors in the case were acting at their request.

Sibal also drew parallels with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

I lived in Maharani Bagh, he said. And the homes of two Sikh gentlemen there have already been identified by the crowd. They only came for these houses.

He added that similarly, Muslim houses were identified during the Gujarat riots of 2002.

On Wednesday, the special investigative team told the Supreme Court that Jafris’ complaint had been thoroughly examined.

Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing the special investigation team, had said there were nine major first briefing reports in the riot cases. The special investigative team handled the cases and laid the charges.

The special investigative team submitted its closing report on February 8, 2012, and said there was no evidence that could be prosecuted against Modi and the 63 others.

In 2013, when Jafri filed a petition opposing the closing report, the magistrate, who received the report, confirmed it and dismissed his petition.

She then moved the High Court to Gujarat. In 2017, the High Court upheld the magistrates’ decision and dismissed his plea.

Jafri then proposed to the Supreme Court to declare that it would consider the closing report.