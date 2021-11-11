Xi warns of ‘cold war’ ahead of Biden meeting





Xi Jinping on Thursday warned against promoting a cold war in the Asia-Pacific region.

The region must not “fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era,” Xi said.

Tensions between the United States and China have reached historic highs over the past year. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned against fomenting a “cold war” in the Asia-Pacific region in comments leading up to a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden. Xi’s remarks also came as the Biden administration tried to solidify alliances in the region to counter Beijing’s growing influence, including the recent announcement of a security pact with Australia and the UK. Kingdom involving nuclear submarines, and amid tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan. “Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure,” Xi said on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit, according to The Guardian. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era,” he added. China has increasingly accused the United States of fostering a new Cold War as Biden prioritized challenging Beijing. Biden said earlier this year that the United States and China are competing to win the 21st century, although he has also repeatedly stated that the United States is not seeking to come into conflict with the country. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has sued Beijing on everything from trade to human rights violations. One flashpoint is Taiwan, a democratically ruled island where the largest semiconductor chip subcontractor is located. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and last month sent a record number of military jets through its air defense identification zone in a massive show of force. Biden recently said the United States would defend Taiwan from attack, an apparent break with the long-standing policy that the Biden administration returned. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States and its allies “take action“if Beijing attacks Taiwan. The United States and China have shown their willingness to work together on some issues and have issued a common commitment Wednesday to work together to thwart the climate crisis during this decade. As recently as last week, Biden slammed Xi for not attending the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. There are also fears that the United States and China are accelerating an arms race to develop hypersonic weapons capable of evading all known defenses and carrying nuclear warheads. Biden and Xi should hold a virtual summit on Monday, in what will mark the president’s first meeting with his Chinese counterpart since entering the White House in January. Biden and Xi both sent letters to the National Committee on US-China Relations this week in commemoration of its 55th birthday, which marked their openness to holding a dialogue despite the tensions. Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang read Xi’s letter at a dinner for the occasion on Tuesday, saying: “Xi stressed that in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is ready to work with the United States to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels, jointly address issues regional and international as well as global challenges, and, in the meantime, properly manage disputes, in order to put Sino-US relations back on track for healthy and steady development. “

