Sofifi, the small capital of one of Indonesia’s most remote provinces, has made mangrove conservation and ecotourism central to its development.

The city recently inaugurated the Guraping Mangrove Tourism Forest, which officials say will attract tourists to the city and help it develop into something more than an administrative center.

Indonesia is home to nearly a quarter of the world’s mangrove forests, an important ecosystem that sequesters carbon, mitigates the impact of storm surges, and is home to rich marine life.

TERNATE, Indonesia At the inauguration of the tourist mangrove forest of Guraping last month in Sofifi, a sleepy coastal town and capital of one of Indonesia’s most remote provinces, the governor of the North Moluccas, Abdul Gani Kasuba, delivered a mischievous blow to the president of the nation.

Then Jokowi was surprised that the North Moluccas province dared to move its capital to a village in the middle of the forest, the governor said, referring to President Joko Widodo by his nickname. Now this forest is where you all stand, under the trees.

In 2010, the Northern Moluccas, a province of about 1 million people in eastern Indonesia, moved its capital from the tiny volcanic island of Ternate to Sofifi. While Sofifis’ population of 18,000 is only a tenth the size of Ternates, it sits on the much larger island of Halmahera, giving it more room to grow.

Some local officials said they want Sofifi to become a metropolitan city, a vision of the president despised during a city tour in 2015. Don’t allow this city to become a metropolitan, it will only become Jakarta, Widodo said during a dialogue event, referring to the crowded capital of the country, drawing applause public. Cities like Sofifi, he said, should be developed on the basis of their unique heritage, and not on foreign models.

But as the Widodos go their separate ways, the signing plan to move the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to a location on the island of Borneo is backed by tens of billions of dollars, planners in the northern Moluccas have far fewer resources to work with.

So, to boost its economy, Sofifi is turning to one of its natural assets: its mangroves. Hence the grand opening of Guraping Forest, which authorities say will attract tourists to the city and help it develop into something more than an administrative center.

The only trees capable of growing in the salty waters of intertidal coastal areas, mangroves are incredibly efficient carbon sinks and very effective in protecting coasts from damage caused by extreme weather conditions. Indonesia is a powerhouse of the mangrove, which is home to around 23% of the world’s mangroves.

But despite their warmth and ecological importance, much of Indonesia’s mangroves have been destroyed or are under threat due to development. This is especially true in the northern Moluccas, which has around 55,000 hectares (136,000 acres) of mangroves that conservationists to warn are quickly cleared to make way for commercial enterprises such as cassava plantations and mining.

Guraping Forest is located right next to the governor’s offices at the top of the hill in Sofifis Gosale, a place that offers impressive views of the mangroves and the sea.

Although the tourist sites are picturesque, they also illustrate the lack of infrastructure development at Sofifi. During the 11 years that Sofifi was officially the provincial capital, a lack of planning and budget resources has stop it’s to see a lot of growth beyond a few government facilities.

In July, the Indonesian Minister of Investments, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, noted the central government was investing in the development of Sofifis by making it a major component of the nation’s 2020-2024 Medium Term Development Plan (RPJMN), with plans to build supportive infrastructure such as office buildings, homes and schools.

Located in the Sofifis Guraping area, the mangrove tourist area offers panoramic views of the dense and lush forests surrounded by the sea. The 370 hectare (910 acre) tourist areas encompass abandoned residential areas, cemeteries and a small island called Sibu.

A narrow strip of forest stretches on and around the edge of the coast, forming a picturesque lagoon that resembles a lake. A bridge in the tourist area crosses the mouth of the lagoon.

Research conducted in 2016 by two environmental specialists, Abdul Muthalib Angkotasan, professor of marine sciences at Khairun Ternate University, and Husain Marasabessi, professor of forestry at Pattimura University in Ambon, revealed that the forests of Mangroves in the waters of Gurapings were well developed for ecotourism. Their biodiversity inventory identified 10 different mangrove species in the forest, and six plant species symbiotically related to mangroves. They found that the dominant type of mangrove species in the forest was Rhizopora apiculata and Rhizopora mucronata.

The dense network of roots that mangroves use to stubbornly stay in place with the rising and falling tide is what makes them so important to the integrity of coastal lands. During extreme weather events, mangroves prevent soil erosion and mitigate the impact of strong winds and high waves.

Mangroves are also teeming with animal life. Researchers have also discovered a number of species living in the aquatic forest, including fish such as grouper and trout, as well as a wide variety of birds.

The Halmahera Wildlife Photography Community (HWP) of North Maluku has helped catalog the mangroves of many birds and discovered that they came from many areas. Some they saw were even from the northern hemisphere, like the Eurasian curlew (Numenius phaeopus) and the Crested Tern (Thalasseus bergii), demonstrating that the mangrove forest is a stopover habitat for many migratory birds as well as for endemic bird species to the north of the Moluccas.

The head of the provincial forestry department of North Maluku, Syukur Lila, said that the construction of tourism facilities and infrastructure for the Guraping mangrove tourism forest started in 2015. Since then, they have built terraces, signs, gates, walkways, gazebos, lookout towers and buses. stop. Current projects include the construction of a 400-meter (1,300-foot) walkway, gazebos, washrooms and lighting.

Syukur said that the inauguration of the mangrove tourist area took place on October 18 to coincide with a national Quran recital competition being held in Sofifi at the same time.

It is hoped that the mangrove forest can be a recreation area for groups and officials to relax after the competition, said Syukur. Also for other people who want to travel while learning because the main concepts behind the [tourist area] are conservation, education and recreation.

