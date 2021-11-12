Politics
China adopts landmark resolution to enshrine Xi Jinping’s indefinite reign
The decision to write a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the parties’ first 100 years makes Xi the third leader after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping to speak out on the past.
In official party tradition, he now sits alongside the nation’s founding leader and the man often seen as responsible for initiating China’s economic reforms as the architect of his own era, or, as the Xi calls, a new era ‘in the evolution of the holiday.
The central committee’s closed-door plenary session was Xi’s last major opportunity to bring together the top Chinese officials, around 370, before they meet again at the end of next year for a reshuffle of the government. direction where Xi should further strengthen his grip on power.
The statement from the Central Committee called this upcoming meeting extremely important, “because it would set an agenda for China until the 100th anniversary of the founding of nations in 2049.
The plenum is about past achievements, but it’s really about the future, said Tony Saich, director of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at Harvard University. By tracing the party’s continuity over 100 years, it is used to show that it was inevitable that Xi would emerge at this point to be the core of the party, he said.
Unlike his immediate predecessors, Xi is expected to remain in power for a third term of five years or more after the Chinese parliament approved the removal of presidential term limits in 2018, removing the only legal obstacle to life reign for Xi.
The historic new resolution, while devoid of legal power to support Xis’ continued leadership, is a way for him to secure acceptance within a party that has never fully formalized a succession mechanism, rather, relying on a complex system of behind-the-scenes bargaining and internal consultation. choose leaders.
Succession has always been an issue and Xi is aware of it, Harvards Saich said. This resolution aims to say that the party desperately wants Xi to stay, begs him to stay, because he is the leader in moving China forward.
Xi’s ambition to remain at the helm of China for the foreseeable future emerged as early as 2017, when he announced that China had entered a new era in its development and added his personal ideology to the party’s charter. , essentially intertwining with a new one until at least 2035.
At the time, observers of Chinese policy wondered if Xi could follow the game plan of previous leaders like Jiang Zemin or Deng by relinquishing some of his responsibilities while handing some duties to a loyal lieutenant.
But the blatant absence of a nominated successor has undermined such theories in favor of predictions that he will retain all three roles of leader of the military, party and state.
Meanwhile, over the past year, Xi has launched a series of ambitious political initiatives aimed at reshaping large swathes of Chinese society. He targeted environmental degradation, bubbles in the real estate market, and excessive wealth held by entrepreneurs in the name of common prosperity.
Xi often comes to the forefront of these campaigns, many of which are carried out under the banner of his personal philosophy, known as Xi Jinping Thought for Socialism with Chinese Characteristics of a New Era, or Xi Jinping Thought for short.
Ahead of this week’s plenum, Chinese state media propaganda extolling Xis’ virtues gained momentum. One hagiography described a young Xi reading Karl Marxs Das Kapital ‘three times, filling 18 notebooks with his thoughts. A series of tweets from the state-run Xinhua News Agency called him a man of determination ‘and noted how he took the time in his busy schedule to swim regularly to make sure he had enough water. endurance to deal with Party, government and military affairs.
Another sign of Xis’ high status, Thursday’s plenary reading described his ideology as 21st-century Marxism “that captures the essence” of Chinese culture.
Xi’s approach to resolving inequality concerns a strong state that suppresses the diversity of ideas in society in the name of strengthening China, said Kou Chien-Wen, Chinese policy scholar at the College of Business International Chengchi University of Taiwan.
Kou added that the stake for Xi is to prove that China’s authoritarian model can surpass multi-party democracies in the fight against social evils. It is fundamentally about his belief that national rejuvenation requires equality and that requires control of the people, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/11/11/world/china-passes-history-resolution-enshrine-open-ended-rule-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
