US court temporarily blocks release of Trumps tapes on January 6 | Donald Trump News





On Friday, the National Archives were due to hand over hundreds of pages of Trump White House documents to the congressional panel.

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily barred lawmakers investigating the murderous Jan.6 insurgency from accessing Donald Trump’s White House documents, as the court considers an emergency request from the former president to block their release.

The administrative suspension, issued Thursday by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against the release of the documents.

The National Archives were due to turn over hundreds of pages of documents to Congress on Friday, but the appeals court has now set the next arguments in the case for November 30.

The United States House of Representatives committee investigating the riot at the United States Capitol is looking for Trump call logs, draft speeches and other material related to January 6.

The panel lobbied for the records as part of its efforts to understand the events leading up to the attack, in which a host of Trump supporters ransacked the building and forced lawmakers who certified Joe’s victory to hide. Bidens in the presidential election.

Trump had repeated unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud for weeks after the Nov. 4 election, and he was then impeached in the House for inciting insurgency after the riot.

Last month, the Biden administration rejected Trump’s attempt to invoke executive privilege to block disclosure of documents to the House panel, saying such a move was unwarranted.

Trump then went to court, arguing that as a former president he still had the right to exercise privilege over the files and that their publication would harm the presidency in the future.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected those arguments on Tuesday, noting in part that presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president. She again denied an emergency motion from Trump on Wednesday.

In their appeal to the court of appeals, Trump’s lawyers wrote that without suspension, the former president would suffer irreparable harm as a result of the effective denial of a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard on a serious disagreement between the former president and the past president.

A crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 as Congress gathered to certify Joe Bidens’ election victory [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Pleadings on November 30 will take place before three judges appointed by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, appointed by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed by Biden.

So far, the House panel has interviewed more than 150 people in government, social media and law enforcement as part of its investigation.

He also subpoenaed more than two dozen Trump administration officials and allies of the ex-president, including Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, and Steve Bannon, a former adviser.

On Thursday, the White House informed a lawyer for Meadows that Biden would waive any executive privileges that would prevent him from cooperating with the committee.

Meadowss attorney George Terwilliger issued a statement in response, saying his client remained under instructions from former President Trump to adhere to long-standing principles of executive privilege.

Now it looks like the courts will have to resolve this conflict, Terwilliger said.

