Erdogan files a complaint against the Greek newspaper KNEWS





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a complaint against the Greek daily Dimokratia with the Ankara prosecutor’s office, the concerned newspaper reported on Wednesday. The lawsuit specifically names the newspaper’s director, two editors and a journalist, Dimokratia noted in a statement. Siktir Git is an expletive that can be translated as f *** off. The first page also translated the insult into English with an asterisk. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing Dimokratia newspaper and wants to sentence four of its employees to imprisonment for up to five years in Turkey. This is the first time that a foreign head of state has turned against a Greek newspaper, and for political reasons, as the text of the trial sent by the Ankara prosecutor’s office clearly shows, the right-wing newspaper said. The newspaper said the reason for Erdogans trial was Dimokratias’ September 18, 2020 front page headline indicating Siktir Git, which expressed the outrage of the majority of Greeks over a series of insulting reports by both Erdogan to him. – himself and by his ministers or advisers, during the period of illegal surveys at sea carried out by the ship Oruc Reis. Siktir Git is an expletive that can be translated as f *** off. The first page also translated the insult into English with an asterisk. More importantly, Dimokratia continued, the official legal text submitted to the Greek authorities is riddled with provocations. The Aegean Sea is dubbed the Sea of ​​Islands, and the Turkish side accuses newspaper journalists of creating obstacles to Mr Erdogan’s aspirations in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea. Dimokratia refuses to participate in the relevant legal proceedings based on Erdogan’s parody trial and considers it an honor that the Turkish leadership calls our newspaper an obstacle to its expansionist and dangerous plans, Dimokratia concluded. After its publication, the Greek government condemned the title, claiming that offensive language is against our values. Shortly after the title came out, it was reported that Erdogan had filed a criminal complaint against the editors and a journalist of the newspaper. [AMNA, Ekathimerini]

