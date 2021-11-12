Politics
PM Modi at Bommai – The New Indian Express
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to worry about the controversy over the alleged Bitcoin scam, and instead focus on state development. The Bitcoin affair snowballed into political controversy in the state with leaders of the BJP and Congress making allegations against each other.
Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Bommai said the Bitcoin case investigation was not discussed during his meeting with the Prime Minister, but added that when he tried to raise the issue, the prime minister asked him not to worry and to work with integrity. and daring for the development of the state. We did not discuss it. When I raised the issue, the Prime Minister told me not to worry about it and instead focus on working for the welfare of people with integrity and boldness, he said in response. to a question.
This was his first meeting with the Prime Minister after the Bitcoin investigation became a political controversy and the Assembly rejected polls in which the BJP failed to retain the seat of Hanagal in the CM’s home district, although he managed to win a seat by a large margin. Modi said these are common in polls. He suggested that instead of thinking about this, we should focus on and work on the 2023 Assembly elections, the CM said. Bommai, who met with Union Home Secretary Amit Shah on Wednesday evening, said central agencies would have more information on the case. and Shah did not discuss the matter with him either.
PM enjoyed my work as CM over the past 100 days: Bommai
Bommai said Modi appreciates the various programs and initiatives of state governments. He also applauded the work of the last 100 days, especially the announced scholarship program for children of farmers. The Prime Minister insisted that this program should be successful so that it can be extended to other states, the CM said. Modi also appreciated the recent move by the state government to review the offers and bring transparency, Bommai said.
The CM said the Prime Minister discussed various issues, including the national education policy. I explained Amrith’s programs and he suggested a nodal officer to coordinate between state and Union governments when implementing joint programs at the panchayat level. Modi also insisted on providing homes for all in a progressive way in association with Prime Minister Awas Yojana, empowering self-help groups for women, providing special programs for women SC, ST and also help financial institutions.
He also appreciated Karnataka’s aerospace, renewable energy, research and development and other initiatives, he added. In his meeting with BJP chairman JP Nadda, Bommai said at the moment, the party is focusing on the UP polls. However, he said, Karnataka is their priority and should travel to Karnataka to hold talks on strengthening the party. Nadda also asked for details on the Jan Swaraj Yathra which will start from November 19. He also advised us to focus on the upcoming 25-seat MLC elections, the CM said.
My confidence grew
Bommai called his two-day visit to Delhi a success and said his meeting with the prime minister had boosted his confidence to work more vigorously for the welfare of the people. Bommai also had discussions with Union Minister Piyush Goyal over the settlement of outstanding dues of Rs 2,100 crore in Karnataka.
Modi inaugurates Bluru
Suburban rail works in December Bengaluru: CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that Prime Minister Modi would lay the foundation stone for Bengaluru’s suburban rail network in December. Talk to the media
after meeting Modi, Bommai said he invited the prime minister to start work on the commuter train project,
inauguration of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics building on the Jnana Bharati campus in Bangalore
University and inauguration of 180 modernized ITI colleges. I invited the Prime Minister and he agreed to visit Bengaluru for two days. The dates will be finalized by the prime minister’s office, Bommai said.
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/karnataka/2021/nov/12/dont-worry-about-bitcoin-probe-pm-modi-to-bommai-2382458.html
