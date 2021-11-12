Xi Jinping strengthens grip on power in China with “historic resolution”

Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power in China with the adoption of a “historic resolution”, extolling his leadership and almost guaranteeing a third term.

The resolution, adopted by the country’s Central Committee today, puts Xi on an equal footing with Mao Zedong and enshrines his ideology as “the essence of Chinese culture.”

Xi, 68, will have to wait until next year to see if his apparatchiks will grant him a historic third term in office, but their approval now seems beyond doubt.

China removed presidential term limits in 2018, paving the way for Xi to rule for life.

This is only the third time in the 100-year history of the Chinese Communist Party that such a resolution has been passed, and places Xi tied with Mao Zedong (left) and Deng Xiaoping (right).

Aside from Xi, the only two leaders with enough political clout to push through the resolution were Mao, the founding father of the People’s Republic, and Deng Xiaoping, known as the father of modern China.

The resolution says Xi’s leadership was of “decisive importance” for what he called “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

“The party central committee called on the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the central party committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as its core,” indicates the resolution.

He also called on the country “to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

The resolution was passed in a closed-door session involving 370 of the country’s top politicians, the latest before next year’s national congress in which Xi is expected to be granted another term.

Xi, the son of one of Mao’s generals, ruled China for nearly a decade during which time he took out rivals in anti-corruption investigations and oversaw the rapid expansion of China. economy and army of his country.

China is now expected to overtake the United States as the world’s economic superpower by 2030, while its military is now the second in the world.

Xi has used this added power to take an increasingly assertive position on the world stage – bringing Hong Kong under tight control, threatening Taiwan and asserting a claim over the entire South China Sea.

He is also overseeing a rapid expansion of the country’s nuclear stockpile which Washington says could reach 1,000 warheads by the end of the decade.

And over the summer, China tested a new type of hypersonic spacecraft that the United States said could be used to transport a nuclear weapon.

Analysts said the “weapon” does not resemble any of the capabilities of the United States and appears to “defy the laws of physics.”

Freedom of speech and opposition policies were severely curtailed in the semi-autonomous southern Hong Kong city during Xi Jinping’s reign (pictured: Chinese police violently arrest a man during a protest in Hong Kong in December 2019)

Religious groups and human rights activists in China have been harshly suppressed, with more than a million members of Muslim minority groups, especially Uyghurs, dispatched to the country’s “re-education centers”, which are widely regarded as internment and concentration camps in recent times. years (Photo: Uyghurs decorate grave in Xinjiang, China, 2019)

‘Chairman’ Mao was the leader of the Communist Party in China from 1935 until his death in 1976 and helped make China a world superpower, but was responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people who starved, imprisoned and executed under his autocratic regime.

Deng Xiaoping was Mao’s successor and is considered one of China’s most influential rulers. He introduced a wave of economic reforms and is also known for ordering the military to shoot student protesters during the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

The party has published only two previous assessments in its history: in 1945, when it was ready to seize power from the Nationalist Party, and in 1981, when Deng was leading an assessment of Mao’s tumultuous Cultural Revolution in 1966. -76.

Despite China’s rapid economic growth, consolidation of military power, and growing presence on the world stage under Xi, concerns about the country’s human rights record and assaults in neighboring territories have increased. to the same extent.

Religious groups and human rights activists in China have been harshly suppressed, and in recent months more than a million members of Muslim minority groups, especially Uyghurs, have been sent to “re-education centers.” Of the country, which are widely regarded as internment and concentration. encampments.

Freedom of speech and opposition politics have also been severely curtailed in the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong, while military threats against autonomous Taiwan have increased rapidly in recent weeks.

China says such measures are necessary to safeguard stability and national sovereignty, but these measures have been widely condemned by world leaders.

Beijing and Washington are currently at loggerheads over the issue of Taiwan in particular – an island that China has vowed to “reunite” despite Biden saying it is ready to defend it – with tensions escalating further in the sea. Southern China.

Meanwhile, China has built scale models of American ships on what appears to be a military firing range, adding to fears the country is gearing up for a confrontation with America.

China has launched a rapid development of new nuclear weapons, battleships, jet fighters, tanks and missiles in recent years, and has tested a number of advanced missiles in recent weeks. (U.S. satellite image of a mock-up U.S. battleship, rail terminal, and storage facility at a Chinese firing range, dated Sunday, November 7)

Satellite images captured by Colorado-based satellite imagery firm Maxar Technologies on Sunday show that China has built targets in the shape of a U.S. Ford-class aircraft carrier and Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

The scale models are located in Ruoqiang, in China’s northwestern desert region of Xinjiang, on what US analysts believe is a military firing range – suggesting they will be used for target practice.

A A Pentagon report released last month indicates that China is expanding its nuclear force much faster than US officials predicted just a year ago.

He added that China “continues its efforts to advance its overall development” despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and said that Beijing is in a position to stabilize its economic growth, strengthen its armed forces and play a ‘more assertive role in the business world’.

Responding to the report, James Inhofe, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the United States was in “the most threatened position our country has ever been in terms of what clearly demonstrates what they have the capacity to do “.

Meanwhile, Representative Mike Rogers, a prominent member of the House Armed Services Committee, warned that the US military must modernize to counter China.

He said the report included details that “have been obvious for some time – that China poses a real and imminent threat.”

“Kicking the box for our own military modernization is no longer an option,” he said.