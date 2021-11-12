Trump Shadow Diplomacy? Deploy ambassador to respond to tensions between Serbia and Kosovo





Top line

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his “ambassador envoy” Ric Grenella, a former ambassador and staunch supporter of Trump, had traveled to the Serbian-Kosovar border in an effort to promote peace between the two countries, in this which appears to be a foreign policy mission on behalf of the former President.

Then-President Donald Trump left Number 10 Downing Street after a reception on December 3, 2019 in … [+] London. (Photo by Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Trump said in a statement that Grenell was there to promote an economic normalization deal negotiated by his administration in 2020.

Tensions have grown in recent weeks between neighboring Balkan states, with clashes occurring near the border after Kosovar police stepped up security in the region in what has been described as an anti-smuggling operation. .

Officials from the two countries signed an economic normalization agreement in the White House Oval Office on September 4, 2020, even though Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty, after the country declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

The agreement also stipulated that Serbia would suspend for a year its efforts to prevent Kosovo from being recognized internationally, while Kosovo would cease applying for membership in international organizations.

Crucial quote

“Peace is possible, do not give up long-term prosperity for these two nations is at stake!” Trump said.

Versus

While president, Trump sharply criticized former Obama administration officials who engaged in what he called “shadow diplomacy.” In 2018, he lambasted former Secretary of State John Kerry for meeting with Iranian officials in a bid to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying Kerry’s actions were “possibly illegal.” Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that the United States was withdrawing from the deal.

Key context

Kosovo has fought for international recognition as Serbia maintains that it still has its authority over the region, which is dominated by ethnic Albanians. Kosovo was the scene of a war in the late 1990s between Albanian separatist forces seeking to break with what was then Yugoslavia. More than 13,000 people died in the war, which did not lead to the country’s independence or a change in the borders of Yugoslavia. The country has gradually gained recognition since it declared independence in 2008, but the world still remains divided over its status. Of the 193 member states of the United Nations, 97 recognize Kosovo as a sovereign country just over 50% of all members. The United States and much of the European Union recognize Kosovo’s independence, but China and Russia do not.

Tangent

Grenell held several diplomatic posts in the Trump administration, including as Ambassador to Germany from 2018-2020 and as Special Envoy for the Serbian-Kosovo Peace Negotiations from 2019 until the end of Trump’s tenure. Grenell was also appointed Acting Director of National Intelligence on February 20, 2020, making him the first openly gay person to hold a Cabinet-level position.

Further reading

Trump denounces possibly illegal Iranian nuclear deal with John Kerrys Shadow Diplomacy (CNBC)

Trump hails economic advances between Serbia and Kosovo (Reuters)

