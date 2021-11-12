Troops to receive Purple Hearts from understated Trump attack





It was early last year when the United States launched a drone attack that killed a powerful Iranian general, Quasem Soleimani. A few days later, Iran retaliated by launching a massive ballistic missile attack against US troops stationed at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

Fortunately, there was enough good information about the impending strike that the Americans were able to gain access to the bunkers before the missiles hit, and no American troops were killed in the attack. In fact, Donald Trump, entering his final year as president, also assured the public at the time that “no American” was “injured” in the attack.

That was not true. As regular readers know, a week later, the administration clarified that 11 U.S. servicemen had been taken to two hospitals for treatment for brain injuries. Shortly thereafter, that number was revised from 11 to 34. The count was then revised again, from 34 to 50. At the end of January, the total number climbed once more, from 50 to 64. A months later it was at 109.

An NBC News report explained that many symptoms of TBI develop late and manifest over time. Or, in other words, the number of injured servicemen kept increasing, not necessarily because there had been an attempted deception, but because the authorities were gradually listening to troops whose symptoms were not immediately apparent.

There was a related problem, however: Trump refused to reverse his false claim. In fact, when asked to explain why he said “no American was hurt” when it was not true, the then president downplayed the brain damage to the troops. The Republican went so far as to tell reporters that he had heard that some of the soldiers had “headaches”, but he did not “consider them to be very serious injuries”.

Remember, we are talking about troops whose brain damage was considered severe enough for the military to fly them to hospitals.

Trump may not have wanted to admit he was wrong. It is also possible that he could not bring himself to admit that his Iranian policies had caused injuries to American troops. It is also possible that the guy did not know what he was saying.

Whatever the explanation, veterans of foreign wars have denounced Trump’s contemptuous attitude towards the brain damage of troops and demanded a presidential apology. Veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan quickly followed with a similar message. The then president ignored them.

Four months later, 29 of the US soldiers who were wounded in the attack received Purple Hearts, although their then commander-in-chief minimized their injuries. But dozens of other Americans were also injured. What about their Purple Hearts?

USA Today reported yesterday:

A soldier who sustained a brain injury and an official who assessed the damage described the missile attack as intense and a miracle that it did not kill any soldiers. But it left the soldier and others with injuries that persist almost two years later. The soldier and the official said commanders discouraged wounded soldiers from filling out documents for the Purple Heart.

Wait, wounded US troops were “discouraged” from filling out Purple Heart papers? MSNBC and NBC News have not confirmed the USA Today report, but whether the article is correct and commanders recommended that servicemen who would otherwise be eligible for military honor do not seek the Purple Heart while President of the time minimized their injuries, that would be an important revelation.

It is important to point out that the same USA Today article says these soldiers are no longer discouraged and that the military “now plans to receive 39 more submissions for Purple Heart medals and will process them in accordance with applicable regulations.”

It’s a big step in the right direction, these Americans won their medals, but it doesn’t answer questions about what happened in 2020.

In fact, USA Today is not alone on this story. CBS News released a related report today, citing military personnel, describing what they heard at the time. Retired Captain Geoffrey Hansen, for example, said in reference to the Purple Heart documents: “The message I was getting was just that the political situation was not going to support more approvals.”

The report, which also has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, added: “The soldiers CBS spoke to said after the attack there had been pressure to minimize the growing injuries in order to avoid further escalation with Iran and to avoid undermining former President Trump. “

In other words, Trump downplayed the severity of American injuries, which led to pressure within the military not to contradict the president who was wrong.

Trump’s presidency is over. The number of Trump scandals continues to grow.

