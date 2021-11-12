Politics
Turkish Lira Slips to New Low Against the US Dollar | Business and Economy News
The pound has lost two-thirds of its value in five years, eating into Turkish income as well as double-digit inflation.
The Turkish lira continued its dive into uncharted territory on Thursday, hitting a new low of 9.975 per dollar after a surge in U.S. inflation exacerbated concerns for a currency already hampered by low rate cuts. orthodox central banks.
The pound lost as much as 1.2% intraday and approached the psychological threshold of 10 against the US dollar. It has lost two-thirds of its value in five years, eating away at Turkish income as well as double-digit inflation.
By 11:56 GMT he had cut his losses and one dollar was worth 9.88 Turkish liras. The Turkish currency, the worst performing in emerging markets again this year, also came close to a record intraday low against the euro at 11.4386 before rebounding.
Higher-than-expected US inflation data on Wednesday boosted the dollar amid a possible earlier political tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Rising US rates tend to draw funds from emerging economies with high external debt, such as Turkey.
The pound has lost 25% of its value this year, mainly due to concerns about the credibility of monetary policy, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushing for lower interest rates to boost growth despite inflation nearing 20 %.
Since September, the central bank has cut its key rate by a total of 300 basis points to 16%, arguing that inflationary pressures are temporary.
Analysts expect further easing despite the already deeply negative real rate. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed the bank is expected to cut rates by another 100 points next week to 15%.
Turkey is less and less attractive to foreign investors, said Cristian Maggio, analyst at TD Securities.
If there are further rate cuts, real yields could drop to minus 500 or 600 basis points. And historically, any level that is so out of alignment with the rest of the market is not bringing good things to Turkey, he said.
Price increase
Deutsche Bank said central banks were focusing on core inflation and the current account suggests it will cut rates by 100 basis points in November and December, despite the depreciation of the pound and rising commodity prices.
We expect headline inflation to end the year at 19.5% and stay above 20% in the first half of next year, Deutsche Bank said.
As foreign holdings of Turkey’s debt have fallen to 5 percent from more than 20 percent five years ago, local individuals and businesses hold near record levels of hard currency.
Data shows $ 233 billion in local holdings of hard currency last week, down slightly from September when rate cuts began.
A trader at a local bank said Turks have become more sensitive to rising prices and less sensitive to interest rates. We expect locals to sell dollars as the depreciation continues, the trader said.
Inflation has been in double digits for most of the past five years, with food prices rising nearly 30 percent last month compared to a year ago. Headline consumer price inflation was 19.9% last month.
Atilla Yesilada, an economist at Istanbul Analytics, said inflation is unlikely to stay below 25% next year if the central bank continues to cut rates, pushing the pound down and pushing up costs. import.
In a shift in focus, the bank said last month that the current account deficit was the country’s main problem, and that reducing the deficit was essential to fight price stability and support the pound.
Turkey’s current account posted a surplus of $ 1.652 billion in September, its second consecutive month in the dark, with increased exports and some recovery in tourism receipts.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/11/turkish-lira-slides-to-new-low-against-the-dollar
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]