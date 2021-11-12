Turkish Lira Slips to New Low Against the US Dollar | Business and Economy News

The pound has lost two-thirds of its value in five years, eating into Turkish income as well as double-digit inflation.

The Turkish lira continued its dive into uncharted territory on Thursday, hitting a new low of 9.975 per dollar after a surge in U.S. inflation exacerbated concerns for a currency already hampered by low rate cuts. orthodox central banks.

The pound lost as much as 1.2% intraday and approached the psychological threshold of 10 against the US dollar. It has lost two-thirds of its value in five years, eating away at Turkish income as well as double-digit inflation.

By 11:56 GMT he had cut his losses and one dollar was worth 9.88 Turkish liras. The Turkish currency, the worst performing in emerging markets again this year, also came close to a record intraday low against the euro at 11.4386 before rebounding.

Higher-than-expected US inflation data on Wednesday boosted the dollar amid a possible earlier political tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Rising US rates tend to draw funds from emerging economies with high external debt, such as Turkey.

The pound has lost 25% of its value this year, mainly due to concerns about the credibility of monetary policy, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushing for lower interest rates to boost growth despite inflation nearing 20 %.

Since September, the central bank has cut its key rate by a total of 300 basis points to 16%, arguing that inflationary pressures are temporary.

Analysts expect further easing despite the already deeply negative real rate. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed the bank is expected to cut rates by another 100 points next week to 15%.

Turkey is less and less attractive to foreign investors, said Cristian Maggio, analyst at TD Securities.

If there are further rate cuts, real yields could drop to minus 500 or 600 basis points. And historically, any level that is so out of alignment with the rest of the market is not bringing good things to Turkey, he said.

Price increase

Deutsche Bank said central banks were focusing on core inflation and the current account suggests it will cut rates by 100 basis points in November and December, despite the depreciation of the pound and rising commodity prices.

We expect headline inflation to end the year at 19.5% and stay above 20% in the first half of next year, Deutsche Bank said.

As foreign holdings of Turkey’s debt have fallen to 5 percent from more than 20 percent five years ago, local individuals and businesses hold near record levels of hard currency.

Data shows $ 233 billion in local holdings of hard currency last week, down slightly from September when rate cuts began.

A trader at a local bank said Turks have become more sensitive to rising prices and less sensitive to interest rates. We expect locals to sell dollars as the depreciation continues, the trader said.

Inflation has been in double digits for most of the past five years, with food prices rising nearly 30 percent last month compared to a year ago. Headline consumer price inflation was 19.9% ​​last month.

Atilla Yesilada, an economist at Istanbul Analytics, said inflation is unlikely to stay below 25% next year if the central bank continues to cut rates, pushing the pound down and pushing up costs. import.

In a shift in focus, the bank said last month that the current account deficit was the country’s main problem, and that reducing the deficit was essential to fight price stability and support the pound.

Turkey’s current account posted a surplus of $ 1.652 billion in September, its second consecutive month in the dark, with increased exports and some recovery in tourism receipts.