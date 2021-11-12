Boris Johnson must listen to Rishi Sunak and do better in sleaze

Tories in the quagmire

WE hope Boris Johnson listened to his Chancellor win the Euphemism of the Year award.

On the sleaze, says Rishi Sunak, we have to do better than we did last week.

No kidding. If that means not abusing your power and rewriting the rules of Parliament to protect a partner engulfed in a lobbying scandal, then we totally agree. But how will the government deal with the tsunami of new allegations against other Conservative MPs?

Some seem uncertain and Sir Geoffrey Cox’s lucrative antics at home and, more often, abroad do immense harm.

The public sees Conservatives, with a majority of 80, guilty of oceanic arrogance and complacency.

Labor also has questions to answer. Keir Starmer included. But this is largely a conservative problem.

Eighty percent of the vote in a new poll thinks our politics are corrupt. It is shameful. And it will not escape the Prime Minister or his MPs that his long series of Labor hammering in the polls is also over.

These are far from being the only woes of the PM. There is a rise in inflation and a slowdown in growth. And the NHS in disarray, with calamitous waiting times and overwhelmed ambulances.

And illegal migrants are now arriving at the rate of thousands a week. And COP26 is hanging by a thread.

All the red lights on the instrument panel are flashing. Boris can’t just cross his fingers and hope for all to go away.

What’s his plan?

From their wagon

The reputation of our MPs was sufficiently shaken before a group got trolled on their way to an Armistice Day event.

Two SNP idiots are accused of treating the grim trip to Gibraltar like a boys’ weekend in Ibiza.

The deputies are quite under the cosh.

They don’t need to disrespect an official trip added to the list.

peacemaker

POLITICIANS are not much braver than FW de Klerk.

He took power in South Africa in 1989, supposedly maintaining racist apartheid.

He dismantled it in months, not knowing what it was going to trigger, just certain the status quo was an evil condemning his country to perpetual pariah status.

He then freed Nelson Mandela and with him won the Nobel Peace Prize.

For all of South Africa’s problems now, he was released by these two men.

The courage of De Klerks was the catalyst.

Stay we forget

NOTHING will stop our 95 year old Queen from remembering our war dead.

She spent a night in the hospital three weeks ago. Doctors ordered him to rest.

But Shell will still be at the cenotaph on Sunday. His dedication is impressive.