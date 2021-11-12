Politics
Boris Johnson must listen to Rishi Sunak and do better in sleaze
Tories in the quagmire
WE hope Boris Johnson listened to his Chancellor win the Euphemism of the Year award.
On the sleaze, says Rishi Sunak, we have to do better than we did last week.
No kidding. If that means not abusing your power and rewriting the rules of Parliament to protect a partner engulfed in a lobbying scandal, then we totally agree. But how will the government deal with the tsunami of new allegations against other Conservative MPs?
Some seem uncertain and Sir Geoffrey Cox’s lucrative antics at home and, more often, abroad do immense harm.
The public sees Conservatives, with a majority of 80, guilty of oceanic arrogance and complacency.
Labor also has questions to answer. Keir Starmer included. But this is largely a conservative problem.
Eighty percent of the vote in a new poll thinks our politics are corrupt. It is shameful. And it will not escape the Prime Minister or his MPs that his long series of Labor hammering in the polls is also over.
These are far from being the only woes of the PM. There is a rise in inflation and a slowdown in growth. And the NHS in disarray, with calamitous waiting times and overwhelmed ambulances.
And illegal migrants are now arriving at the rate of thousands a week. And COP26 is hanging by a thread.
All the red lights on the instrument panel are flashing. Boris can’t just cross his fingers and hope for all to go away.
What’s his plan?
From their wagon
The reputation of our MPs was sufficiently shaken before a group got trolled on their way to an Armistice Day event.
Two SNP idiots are accused of treating the grim trip to Gibraltar like a boys’ weekend in Ibiza.
The deputies are quite under the cosh.
They don’t need to disrespect an official trip added to the list.
peacemaker
POLITICIANS are not much braver than FW de Klerk.
He took power in South Africa in 1989, supposedly maintaining racist apartheid.
He dismantled it in months, not knowing what it was going to trigger, just certain the status quo was an evil condemning his country to perpetual pariah status.
He then freed Nelson Mandela and with him won the Nobel Peace Prize.
For all of South Africa’s problems now, he was released by these two men.
The courage of De Klerks was the catalyst.
Stay we forget
NOTHING will stop our 95 year old Queen from remembering our war dead.
She spent a night in the hospital three weeks ago. Doctors ordered him to rest.
But Shell will still be at the cenotaph on Sunday. His dedication is impressive.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16710078/we-hope-boris-johnson-listened-to-sunak/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]