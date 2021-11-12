Chinese Communist Party Elevates Status of Xis in Historic Resolution | China

Xi Jinping’s grip on power received a big boost after the ruling Communist Party (CCP) passed a rare landmark resolution praising the president’s decisive importance in rejuvenating the Chinese nation.

This is only the third such resolution in the party’s century-old history. The previous two resolutions were passed under Mao Zedong, who brought the Communists to power in 1949, and Deng Xiaoping, whose reforms in the 1980s made China an economic powerhouse.

The official summary of the meeting’s resolution said that under Xis’ leadership, China has achieved historic achievements and undergone historic transformation. He praised Xi, Mao and Deng for leading the country to achieve the huge transformation of rising up and becoming prosperous to become strong.

Analysts said the resolution was designed to elevate Xis’ status to the level of Mao and Deng and to help secure his political future, after the party removed presidential term limits in 2018.

The party central committee called on the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the party central committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the nucleus, to put fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, a Xinhua reading of the meeting said.

The summary or official statement of the meeting said: Establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s position as the core of the central committee as well as the whole party has been of decisive importance in advancing towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The summary also states that the party central committee completed many important tasks that were not completed before and promoted historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the party and the country.

The resolution was adopted after a major shift in the power dynamics at the top of the CCP in recent years, and aimed to convince party officials as well as the general population of the progress made under Xis’ leadership, Ling said. Li, an expert who studies CCP at the University of Vienna

The resolution serves two purposes: first, it justifies the path to power of the victor in power struggles by delivering verdicts to those who have lost; and second, it builds a record on the party’s distinctive performance under the winner, she said.

Yu Jie, a senior China researcher at London-based think tank Chatham House, said Xi was not taking all the glory. Instead, he admitted and recognized the foundation established by his predecessors at different times, Yu said.

When the warrants were removed, Chinese officials and experts said Xi may need more time to implement his agenda. Don’t change pilots right after take-off [He] can reduce uncertainty for China as the country enters a critical period of development. I see no problem with that, said a leading state broadcaster.

Xi has no obvious rivals, but critics say an attempt to stay in power has the potential to alienate young party figures, who could see their chances of promotion diminished.

Political scientists also point to the experience of other countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, where long periods of one-person rule led to worsening decision-making and poor economic performance.

In addition to upholding the strongman status of the Xis and demonstrating the supremacy of the party, the document also tells party members to be absolutely certain that we are not making any disruptive mistakes on fundamental issues.

These core issues include party legitimacy, economic reform and openness, and territorial integrity, Yu said. This implies that China will only follow a party-led path, she said.

The resolution comes as Beijing’s relations with many Western capitals deteriorate over issues such as the situations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The statement said the world was undergoing great changes unprecedented in a century, linked to the Covid pandemic. He admitted that internally China faces an extremely difficult task to control Covid and grow its economy and society.

Associated Press and Agence France-Presse contributed to this report