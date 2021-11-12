What PM Modi told Karnataka CM about the Bitcoin scam problem

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that he raised the issue of the Bitcoin scam during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media after his meeting, Bommai said, “The Prime Minister was not keen on dwelling too much on the Bitcoin issue. However, I raised the issue myself. The Prime Minister told me not to worry too much about the Bitcoin issue. Just focus on the job. for the welfare of the people with integrity and boldness, and things will fall into place. Don’t worry much about the Bitcoin issue. “

Bommai, who also called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chairman JP Nadda in the nation’s capital, said he “presented details of the deliberations of the BJP state central committee meeting that took place. was held recently in Bengaluru “.

“I urged JP Nadda to finalize the party’s candidates for the next MLC polls as soon as possible as this would help the party to better prepare for the electoral battle,” he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that Nadda had obtained details of the proposed four-team Heads of State tour and that to date the BJP National President is busy preparing for the elections to the Assembly of the Uttar Pradesh.

Nadda said that Karnataka is also a very important state for us and that he will take the time to come to Karnataka soon for a one-day visit and hold a meeting with the state president of BJP and other party officials, “Bommai said, citing Nadda.

Referring to his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said: “I couldn’t discuss much with him because the interaction was brief. The Bitcoin issue was not raised during interaction. “

Previously, former Karnataka chief minister and congressman Siddaramaiah claimed that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that investigative agencies were trying to protect them.

Meanwhile, state congressman DK Shivakumar claimed this had taken place on a large scale and said it was shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and men of business in the scam. with big names heard in the Karnataka scam. I tried to collect information. It is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen, ”said Shivakumar.

