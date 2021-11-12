Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s relationship is deteriorating rapidly





Relations between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to deteriorate further this week after the senator praised the recently passed infrastructure bill.

Trump issued a statement Wednesday criticizing McConnell for supporting the bill and calling it an “old crow”, while McConnell again said the next 2022 midterm election will likely be “on the future. and not on the past “.

The former president has repeatedly criticized McConnell since he stepped down and escalated those criticisms as McConnell spoke out in favor of the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

McConnell was one of 19 Republicans who voted to approve the bill in August when it passed the Senate.

It was passed in the House of Representatives on Friday and the senator said he was “delighted”, calling the bill a “godsend” to his home state of Kentucky.

Trump responded by calling Republican “Old Crow Mitch McConnell” and said he was “unable” to pass an infrastructure plan while Trump was in power.

McConnell did not respond directly to criticism of Trump, but he repeatedly said the Republican Party should focus on the future and campaign against President Joe Biden’s administration midway through.

He expressed that sentiment in Kentucky on Monday, saying, “I think the key to ’22 is to have a discussion with the American people about the new administration, the Democratic Congress and what they’re doing. I think the elections will be about the future and not the past. “

This kind of exchange has become typical of the relationship between Trump and McConnell: the former president openly criticizes McConnell and the senator responds by saying that his party should focus on the future, suggesting that Trump is part of the past.

Trump and McConnell are the country’s two most prominent Republicans, but their relationship has deteriorated significantly since January, when McConnell refused to support a plan to oppose Electoral College votes based on unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the 2020 elections.

“If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral,” McConnell said at the time.

During Trump’s second impeachment in February – following the Capitol riot on January 6 – McConnell said the former president was “practically and morally responsible” for the event, but voted to acquit him , citing the fact that Trump was no longer in office.

Since then, Trump has continued to assert that the 2020 election suffered from fraud and has consistently criticized McConnell while remaining a major force in the Republican Party and a preferred presidential candidate among GOP voters.

In April, Trump told the Fox Business Network that Senate Republicans should replace McConnell, who has led the Senate Republican caucus since 2007 and has not been opposed by other GOP senators.

“We need good leadership. Mitch McConnell didn’t do a great job. I think they should change Mitch McConnell,” Trump said.

McConnell responded to the remark when asked about it by Fox News and said, “We are looking to the future, not the past.”

Trump could be part of the future

However, Trump may not yet be in the Republican Party’s past. He has repeatedly teased an announcement regarding another White House race, saying his supporters would be “very happy” with his decision and suggesting he would make an announcement after mid-term.

Trump has also continued to support Republican candidates and has touted his endorsements as a key factor when those candidates win, most recently Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. Although Youngkin kept his distance from Trump during the election campaign, the former president attributed Youngkin’s victory to his supporters.

The strained relationship between McConnell and Trump could complicate matters in the midterm election and especially if Republicans take over the House, Senate, or both, as Trump could attempt to exert influence over GOP majorities.

If Republicans do not take back the Senate, Trump could publicly blame McConnell and push for his replacement, while another presidential candidacy from Trump could also put McConnell in a difficult position as he urges Republicans to step aside. look to the future.

Trump or McConnell is unlikely to leave politics in the near future, but the continued rift between them could cause trouble for Republicans in 2022 and beyond.

A composite image shows Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump. Relations between the two Republicans have deteriorated since January.

A composite image shows Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump. Relations between the two Republicans have deteriorated since January.

