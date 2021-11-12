Court temporarily delays release of Trumps files on January 6





WASHINGTON (AP) A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House files requested by a US House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency, so far complying with a request from the former President Donald Trump.

The administrative injunction issued by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit effectively bans until the end of this month the publication of the files due on Friday. The appeals court set closing arguments in the case for November 30.

The suspension gives the court time to consider the arguments of a momentous clash between the former president, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, and President Joe Biden and Congress, who have called for a full investigation of the riot. This is delaying the House committee in reviewing files that lawmakers say could shed light on the events leading up to the insurgency and Trump’s efforts to delegitimize an election he lost.

The National Archives, which hold the documents, say they include call logs, handwritten notes and a draft decree on the integrity of the elections.

Biden waived executive privilege over documents. Trump then went to court arguing that as a former president he still had the right to exercise privilege over the records and that their publication would harm the presidency in the future.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday rejected those arguments, noting in part that presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president. She again denied an emergency motion from Trump on Wednesday.

In their emergency brief to the court of appeals, Trump’s lawyers wrote that without suspension, Trump would suffer irreparable harm as a result of the effective denial of a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard on a serious disagreement. between the former president and the outgoing president.

The November 30 arguments will take place before three judges appointed by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, appointed by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed by Biden.

Given the scale of the cases, the losing party in the circuit court will likely appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

The White House also informed an attorney for Mark Meadows, former Trump’s chief of staff, on Thursday that Biden would waive any executive privileges that would prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, according to a letter obtained by the Associated Press. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and more than two dozen others in connection with its investigation.

His lawyer, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response saying Meadows remained under instructions from former President Trump to abide by long-standing principles of executive privilege.

Now it looks like the courts will have to resolve this conflict, Terwilliger said.

The committee threatened Thursday night to start contempt proceedings against Meadows if he does not change course and comply.

Put simply, there is no valid legal basis for Mr Meadows ‘continued resistance to the subpoena of select committees, the committee wrote to Terwilliger, saying it would consider Meadows’ failure to deliver. documents or to appear at a deposition scheduled for Friday as a willful non-compliance. .

The House has already referred former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress.

