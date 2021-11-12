President Joko Widodo to visit judo at Peparnas Papua





Jayapura, InfoPublik – President Joko Widodo will visit place Judo sporting event at XVI Papua National Paralympic Week (Peparnas) held at Trikora Sports Building (GOR), Jayapura City, Papua on Friday 11/13/2021. He plans to present medals to the winners of the sport of judo who competed in the elite free class competition on the same day. “RI-1 (President Joko Widodo) is planning to dock on the last day of judo,” Judo Sports Technical Delegate or Technical Executor RM Dimas Ariwibowo said when contacted by Media Center Kominfo Peparnas Papua on Friday. (11/12/2021). At the time of President Joko Widodo’s visit, he continued, an elite free class competition was underway. Competition is a place to hone the skills of athletes who are in the elite category with athletes who are in the national category. The criteria for elite athletes are athletes who have competed in international events such as the Asian Paralympic Games and the Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, athletes with the criteria of National Athletes are athletes who have just participated in events such as the National Tournament. Here, athletes with national labels may find themselves facing elite athletes who have experience on the international stage. In this way, every national athlete who participates in this sport of judo has the potential to improve their abilities in this martial sport. Because, through this match, the national athletes receive valuable lessons against the elite athletes. “Provide a special platform for national players. So that they can directly meet the players who have participated in events abroad ”, RM Dimas Ariwibowo contacted by the Media Center team of Kominfo Peparnas Papua. In this match, Dimas said, priority will be given to national athletes who achieve gold, silver and bronze medals in the judo competition. Because, this athlete managed to prove himself in the competition that took place. In addition, the match organizing committee also allowed other athletes to participate in the free competitions of elite athletes. All competition categories of different sizes have the opportunity to compete with elite athletes. “Different classes can also participate in the competition of athletes without an athlete,” he said. It is expected that around 30 national and elite athletes will participate in the elite free competition this weekend. Well, male and female competition classes in various classes that took place some time ago. “There are 30 athletes who are expected to participate in the elite free class,” he concluded. Photo: Ryiadhy BN InfoPublik

