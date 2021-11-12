Opinion: Xi Jinping, eternal president of China | Reviews | DW

The title demands attention. 348 delegates from the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee approved its third “historic resolution”. The document, however, serves only one purpose: it cements the power of a man who, under previous party rules, should have retired from politics next year after two terms as secretary general.

Xi Jinping, who is now 68, has assured that he will remain at the head of the CCP even after the 20th Party Congress in November 2022. The new resolution makes this unequivocal. As chairman and chairman of the Central Military Commission (supreme commander of the armed forces), Xi will now direct fire in the People’s Republic until 2027.

Govern and ensure power

Power is addictive. That’s why, in the early 1980s, visionary party leader Deng Xiaoping limited senior officials to two five-year terms, for good reason. So far, they had all complied with this. Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao have each ruled China for 10 years, no more.

Today things are different. The Communist Party has ruled China continuously since 1949, but no politician in its 100-year history has wielded as much power as Xi at this time. And China has never been as strong as it is today politically, economically and militarily.

Former Presidents Jiang Zemin (left) and Hu Jintao both resigned after two terms, as constitutionally stipulated

Xi, who came to power in 2012, never left anyone in doubt that he wanted more, and managed to do so. For example, in 2017, the Politburo Standing Committee did not admit any young CCP cadre who could have succeeded Xi in 2022, at the end of the two regular terms. It was a first. Then, in 2018, the constitution was amended at Xi’s request, abolishing the presidential term limit. The number of years that Politburo members could serve has never been limited under the CCP constitution.

Fear and an iron fist

In the eyes of the public both at home and abroad, Xi is the guarantor of China’s rise and growing prosperity. After all, it was he who proclaimed the New Silk Road initiative, which saw China rally the countries of Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe around it and, in doing so, challenge the world order in place since World War II.

Xi leads the party with an iron fist. He only appoints trusted people to important positions. If rivals do not publicly swear allegiance to him, they are mercilessly persecuted. A delegate to the Central Committee, for example, has been absent in recent days. He has been under investigation since October for “serious violation of laws and party discipline”. Ironically, he is a former Minister of Justice. The suspicion is that he belongs to the wrong faction within the party.

Outside of the CCP, there is hardly any talk of socialist justice in accordance with the party’s mission. Instead, Xi relies heavily on an ideological confrontation with the US superpower. It is his way of seeking to challenge capitalism and to legitimize his own communist regime. In this battle of two systems, Taiwan is deploying itself as a lever. In 2005, the People’s Republic passed the Anti-Secession Law, which legitimized an attack on the island. The use of armed force against what Beijing sees as a separatist province would drag the United States and its allies into armed conflict.

Taboos, broken and maintained

Governments and authoritarian parties never use times of upheaval to create lasting peace or provide people with prospects for the future. No, they prefer to create fear and use fear to rule, the underlying threat allowing them to stay in power longer.

There was such a wave of fear in China last week that people in big cities were buying and hoarding rice and cooking oil: many believed Xi was going to strike Taiwan at any time.

China’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy student movement in 1989 still taboo

The final Communique of the CCP Plenum fails to hold back self-praise. It is a paper full of self-righteousness and self-glorification. Most importantly, and this is new, the “historic resolution” is a document deifying the president, highlighting Xi’s “glorious achievements”. His ideas are described as “21st century Marxism” and a “quantum leap in Marxist thought in China”.

By embarking on this path, the party is breaking a taboo. However, other taboos remain in place. Historical errors such as the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976), of which Xi’s father was himself a victim, or the bloody crackdown on the student movement in 1989 still cannot be mentioned.