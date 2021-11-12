Shadab Khan, aka Mianwali ka Steve Smith, pulls a rabbit out of the bag





As Steve Smith angrily exploded his bat on his pads after digging himself into the depths, his executioner, Shadab Khan, wrapped his palms in his face, before being inundated by his rushing teammates. He was so happy he didn’t know how to celebrate. He had not only rejected the greatest Australian drummer of his time, but his idol.

Last year at PSL, he was asked who he aspires to be. Without any hesitation, he replied: Steve Smith. A few hits later, many of his fans began to compare him to Smith, even calling him Mianwali ka Steve Smith.

Mianwali, an agricultural district on the banks of the Indus River in the Punjab provinces has sheher ka’s greatest heroes. None more majestic than Imran Khan, who closely followed his compatriot Mianwali.

Misbah-ul-Haq too. Shadab, however, was quick to crush this comparison.

I don’t think I can be compared to him (Smith), who is a legend. I am far from him. It’s too early to compare me to anyone, he said with a calm that belies his age, a trait that has marked the 20-year-old.

Two bullets before Smith’s dismissal, David Warner had shot him over his head. A natural reaction would be to shorten its length by a fraction.

But Shadab, unperturbed, went the other way. When Smith returned to the strike, he went slower and more completely. Due to the slowness of the ball which stood a little outside the box, Smith was therefore unable to get completely under the ball. It was a classic snapshot of how he gets his wickets.

Subtle variations

Not with an expansive turn, he has a bad one nonetheless and can also give his legs a decent lateral rotation, but with subtle variations in pace, trajectory and angles that he takes on his wickets.

The tortun, in his hands, softens the drummer’s tool. The one that puts doubts in their minds, the one that evokes illusions in the eyes and minds of drummers.

But when he started, all he wanted was to spin the ball. Spin the ball for a mile, spin the ball like its idol, another Australian, Shane Warne.

He spent hours browsing the collection of 708 test windows on Youtube. The favorite was the dismissal of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the one who spun not a mile, but a few miles, with a rough outside of the stump and knocked out his leg stump.

His first action was a Shane Warne Xerox, but the nimble-footed boys of his locality came down and the wrist by the side of the leg. It was then that he burnt his leg rotation ambition and devoted more hours to his stick. So crazy as a batter that he almost forgot about the rotation of the legs, without the intervention of his former club coach Sajjad Ahmed.

Shadab was so interested in hitting that at one point he quit bowling but I advised him to consider becoming a versatile player then he would have a better chance of playing top level cricket and he would. is consistent, he once told The Dawn.

By then, however, the Warne in him was dead. His acting had become faster and faster and his craft had become more pragmatic, whereas it was once romantic. There’s no flash about her, her wicket balls don’t imprint on your psyche. Worse, you forget that it exists. He operates there like a ghost, but he is not, in the shadows.

But he gets wickets in the crucial junctions of a game. Like when he beat Warner and brought Pakistan back into the game. He beat the unleashed Warner to his greatest strength, floating one through him and drawing him to a staple workout, only that he had reduced the pace of that ball, coaxing Warner into slicing the ball with hard hands. and a heavy foot. This is not a delivery that you fall in love with at first sight. You need multiple replays to fall in love with his craft.

The same goes for the layoffs of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh. For Maxwell, he spun one of a good length. It was a risk, because Maxwell is effective in backlashes. But he likes to take such risks, finds joy in making the drummers play their favorite strokes.

Marshs was a simple two-card trick, one ball away from him and another inside him. Performing simple tricks efficiently is also her greatest gift.

But the night he took out his idol, and provided breakthroughs in all of them, was to end in tears, as Pakistan crumbled. But the best, judging by his supernatural maturity and mastery of his craft, is yet to come. Maybe one day he could still be Mianwali’s Steve Smith.

Or better, the killer of Steve Smith from Mianwali.

