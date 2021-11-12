PM Modi to launch RBI direct retail program





Bombay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “RBI Retail Direct Scheme” on Friday to make it easy for retail investors to invest in government securities. According to the program, investors will be able to open and maintain their government securities account with the central bank directly and free of charge. This move would help broaden the investor base to fund the government’s massive borrowing program. The government will borrow Rs 5.03 lakh crore during the second half of the current fiscal year to finance the income gap needed to revive the economy. During the first half of the year (April-September), the government raised Rs 7.02 lakh crore via bonds. Through the portal, an investor can invest in central government securities, treasury bills, government development loans and sovereign gold bonds. Individual investors can access the online portal to open a securities account with the RBI, bid at primary auctions, and buy and sell securities. No fees are charged for services under the plan. The gilt direct retail account (RDG account) with RBI could be opened by filling out the online form and using the OTP received on cell phone number and email id to authenticate and submit the form . Payment can be made via net-banking / UPI from the linked bank account. “The direct retail program provides a secure, simple and straightforward channel for investing in government securities,” the RBI said. “The program places India on a list of a few selected countries offering such a facility.” Ajay Manglunia, MD and Head of Institutional Fixed Income at JM Financial, explained: “So far, retailer participation remains low in government bonds, mainly because buying and selling bonds are not transparent. For example, if an investor purchases a government bond and has made the payment, they must wait for the security to be converted from the Subsidiary General Ledger (SGL) form to the Demat form to transact on Negotiated Dealing System – Order Matching (NDS). -OM). Likewise, to sell the bond, he will have to wait for the conversion of the mat form to the form of a Subsidiary General Ledger (SGL). “Second, the retail lot prices are not as efficient due to the smaller lot size. The government bond market is a minimum of Rs 5 crore and in multiples of Rs 5 crore. So if a small investor wants to trade smaller lots, he or she has to pay an additional price. Likewise, if he wants to sell, he gets a lower price. These issues are old and well known to all of us, I hope they have now been resolved in the RBI Direct Retail Program. “ Another program launched by the Prime Minister is the Integrated Ombudsman Program, which aims to improve the complaints mechanism to resolve customer complaints against entities regulated by the central bank, namely banks, NBFCs and participants. non-bank payment systems. The grievance mechanism currently includes three ombudsman programs: the Bank Ombudsman Program, the Ombudsman Program for NBFCs, and the Ombudsman Program for Digital Transactions. This will be unified for a single point of reference for customers. …

