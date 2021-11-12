Turkey extends peacekeeping force in Azerbaijan by one year





General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament adopted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bill to extend the tenure of Turkish peacekeepers in Azerbaijan by one year. The extension will take effect after the current one-year period mandate expires November 17, 2021. Turkish peacekeepers arrival in Azerbaijan in January 2020 and were stationed at the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in the Aghdam district of the Azerbaijani Karabakh region (Garabakh). The center was launched on January 30, following a memorandum of understanding signed between Turkey and Russia on November 11, 2020. Ease consists 65 modular buildings, including separate and common monitoring centers, a briefing room, a canteen, a medical center, a laundromat, as well as a water station, a car park, outdoor and indoor sports camps, warehouses , and others. The overall territory of the center measures four hectares near the recently liberated village of Marzili in Aghdam. A total of 120 Russian and Turkish personnel, including unmanned aerial vehicle teams, are deployed to the center in equal numbers on both sides. The surveillance staff are headed by Major General Abdullah Katirci of Turkey and Major General Viktor Fedorenko of Russia. The Azerbaijani military patrolled the area around the clock. The Turkish-Russian Joint Observatory was engaged monitoring the ceasefire and hostilities, organizing joint activities to collect, summarize and verify information on violations of existing agreements. In addition, it assessed the data obtained to keep records of all cases of ceasefire violations, analyzed and investigated other complaints, questions and issues related to the parties’ non-compliance with agreements, and taken measures to prevent the violation of the cease-fires. Turkish authorities are confident that the center is operating successfully and is helping Ankara to contribute to regional security and confidence-building activities. “The continued service of Turkish armed forces personnel at the Joint Center is a requirement of Turkey’s effective and constructive role in the region and of our national interests,” bed the newly approved presidential bill. Azerbaijani authorities see joint Turkish and Russian activities at the center as essential factor to protect stability and an effective tool for monitoring post-war developments in the region. On September 27, 2020, the decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated after Armenian forces deployed on occupied Azerbaijani lands shelled military positions and civilian settlements in Azerbaijan. During the 44-day counterattack operations, Azerbaijani forces liberated more than 300 settlements, including the towns of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha, from nearly 30 years of illegal Armenian occupation. The war ended with a tripartite declaration signed on November 10 by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. Under the declaration, Armenia also returned the occupied districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan.

